ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously

After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives

The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed

A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Terry Foster recognized as 2022 Kenton Co. Pioneer Award honoree

At the Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting this week, the court recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Terry Foster for his contributions to the county. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and demonstrate leadership combined with an awareness of the needs of fellow residents.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’

Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Mount Vernon News

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Thane Maynard reflects on 35 years of 'The 90-Second Naturalist'

Here's a couple of minutes about The 90-Second Naturalist features by Thane Maynard, which started 35 years ago on Aug. 27, 1987. Produced by Cincinnati Public Radio, the feature airs at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on classical music station WGUC-FM (90.9), and at 9 p.m. on news and information WVXU-FM (91.7), plus on stations across North America through the Public Radio Exchange (PRX).
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Signage#A S Senators#Uc#The Board Of Trustees#Att
meetnky.com

BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed

BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End

West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Another week, another merger

Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy