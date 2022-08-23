Read full article on original website
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously
After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives
The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
linknky.com
Terry Foster recognized as 2022 Kenton Co. Pioneer Award honoree
At the Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting this week, the court recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Terry Foster for his contributions to the county. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and demonstrate leadership combined with an awareness of the needs of fellow residents.
linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
Mount Vernon News
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
wvxu.org
Thane Maynard reflects on 35 years of 'The 90-Second Naturalist'
Here's a couple of minutes about The 90-Second Naturalist features by Thane Maynard, which started 35 years ago on Aug. 27, 1987. Produced by Cincinnati Public Radio, the feature airs at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on classical music station WGUC-FM (90.9), and at 9 p.m. on news and information WVXU-FM (91.7), plus on stations across North America through the Public Radio Exchange (PRX).
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28
See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events. The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to...
spectrumnews1.com
Death of two cyclists leads to demands for changes to improve bike safety in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cyclists and elected leaders are calling for additional changes, both in terms of infrastructure and driver behavior, after two Cincinnati-area cyclists died this weekend after being struck by drivers. What You Need To Know. Gloria San Miguel and Jeff Robbins both died Saturday after being hit by...
linknky.com
Rumpke granted conditional use permit in first step toward upgrade to waste transfer station in Latonia
Rumpke Waste & Recycling received approval last week from the Covington Board of Architectural Review for a conditional use permit as it moves to construct a new waste transfer facility in Latonia. The vote was 5-1 in favor, though some neighbors expressed concerns about the project. The solid waste transfer...
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End
West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
WLWT 5
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Clermont County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. They seemed utterly dumbfounded by the online controversy about their plan for a fireworks show on Sept. 11. The criticism sent them into a messaging meeting...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
WCPO
Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Sophia Daly was 13, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and she was looking for a hobby to pass the time. So she took out the old sewing machine left to her by her late grandmother, found two blue pillowcases under her bed and got to work.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
