KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases

A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man

Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday

An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present

A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case

A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
GALESBURG, IL
KCRG.com

Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, police said witnesses told them...
ourquadcities.com

2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified

UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
WQAD

4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
EAST MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KCJJ

Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash

A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in East Moline fire

No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Suspect, caught speeding, had meth, marijuana in stolen truck

A 25-year-old Walcott man with methamphetamine faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper stopped him for speeding in a stolen truck. Austin Ramirez faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records say.
WALCOTT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect faces gun charges after Bettendorf traffic stop

Bettendorf Police say a 53-year-old Davenport suspect who faces charges for having a gun has a background of felony convictions. Donnell Hargrove faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA

