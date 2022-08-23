ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Liberty Lake, WA
City
Spokane Valley, WA
Spokane, WA
Traffic
inlander.com

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now

Crash involving motorcycle closes Francis, Florida intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ. The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area. Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
MURRAY, ID
KREM2

Opening delayed for Sprague and Barker intersection in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley announced it will not open the Barker Road and Sprague Avenue roundabout on Aug. 20 as planned. The city has decided to delay the roundabout opening that was scheduled for Aug. 20 to the end of August. The decision was made because the city is investigating potential quality control issues with some of the materials placed in the construction.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy