‘Brutal setback’ Bay Area leaders react to Gov. Newsom rejecting legal injection sites

CORRECTION: Matt Haney is now a state Assemblyman, not a city supervisor. (Aug. 23)

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday which would have allowed “safe consumption sites” for illegal drugs in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who called the veto “tragic and a huge lost opportunity.”

It is currently illegal to knowingly and willfully allow people to use illegal drugs in a certain space. The bill would have dropped the ban and opened sites in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, where trained staff members would be on standby to help in the case of an overdose.

Newsom had previously said he was open to the idea but later opted against signing off on the bill. He said that opening the injection sites “could induce a world of unintended consequences.”

“I have long supported the cutting edge of harm reduction strategies,” he said. “However, I am acutely concerned about the operations of safe injection sites without strong, engaged local leadership and well-documented, vetted, and thoughtful operational and sustainability plans.”

The decision was met with disappointment from Wiener and those who were in favor of the bill. Others were glad to see that the bill did not go through.

Wiener, who authored the bill, penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter. He said that safe consumption sites are proven to be effective.

“Today, California lost a huge opportunity to address one of our most deadly problems: The dramatic escalation in drug overdose deaths. By rejecting a proven and extensively studied strategy to save lives and get people into treatment, this veto sends a powerful negative message that California is not committed to harm reduction,” the statement read in part.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was against Newsom’s decision as well. She stressed creating positive solutions moving forward.

“The news about SB57 is disappointing but we aren’t giving up. Overdose prevention programs save lives and help connect people to treatment and services. Thank you Scott Wiener for your leadership in fighting overdose deaths.

City Attorney David Chiu was another to oppose Newsom.

“While I am disappointed SB 57 was vetoed, San Francisco must continue to work to address our opioid overdose crisis. To save lives, I support a non-profit moving forward now with New York’s model of overdose prevention programs.”

State Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) was also disappointed to learn about the veto. In a tweet, he promoted the sites as ways to stop drug use on the streets and get people into treatment.

“Today’s veto of SB57 is a brutal, devastating set back, denying SF, LA, & Oakland the authority under state law to open overdose prevention sites that we know save lives. These sites work, they get get drug use off the streets, & connect people to treatment. We remain determined.”

Tracy McCray, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, was in favor of Newsom’s decision.

“We applaud the Governor’s decision today to put the safety of residents above all other interests. These locations would have allowed sanctioned drug dens and attracted more drug dealers to these neighborhoods creating misery and chaos for the residents and businesses forced to be next to these sites. The focus and resources for addressing our drug epidemic should be on enforcement against drug pushers and expanded treatment for those suffering from addiction.”

