ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Brutal setback’ Bay Area leaders react to Gov. Newsom rejecting legal injection sites

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zexQQ_0hRKMjlU00

CORRECTION: Matt Haney is now a state Assemblyman, not a city supervisor. (Aug. 23)

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday which would have allowed “safe consumption sites” for illegal drugs in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who called the veto “tragic and a huge lost opportunity.”

Gov. Newsom rejects legal drug injection sites

It is currently illegal to knowingly and willfully allow people to use illegal drugs in a certain space. The bill would have dropped the ban and opened sites in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, where trained staff members would be on standby to help in the case of an overdose.

Newsom had previously said he was open to the idea but later opted against signing off on the bill. He said that opening the injection sites “could induce a world of unintended consequences.”

“I have long supported the cutting edge of harm reduction strategies,” he said. “However, I am acutely concerned about the operations of safe injection sites without strong, engaged local leadership and well-documented, vetted, and thoughtful operational and sustainability plans.”

The decision was met with disappointment from Wiener and those who were in favor of the bill. Others were glad to see that the bill did not go through.

Wiener, who authored the bill, penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter. He said that safe consumption sites are proven to be effective.

“Today, California lost a huge opportunity to address one of our most deadly problems: The dramatic escalation in drug overdose deaths. By rejecting a proven and extensively studied strategy to save lives and get people into treatment, this veto sends a powerful negative message that California is not committed to harm reduction,” the statement read in part.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was against Newsom’s decision as well. She stressed creating positive solutions moving forward.

“The news about SB57 is disappointing but we aren’t giving up. Overdose prevention programs save lives and help connect people to treatment and services. Thank you Scott Wiener for your leadership in fighting overdose deaths.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

City Attorney David Chiu was another to oppose Newsom.

“While I am disappointed SB 57 was vetoed, San Francisco must continue to work to address our opioid overdose crisis. To save lives, I support a non-profit moving forward now with New York’s model of overdose prevention programs.”

State Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) was also disappointed to learn about the veto. In a tweet, he promoted the sites as ways to stop drug use on the streets and get people into treatment.

“Today’s veto of SB57 is a brutal, devastating set back, denying SF, LA, & Oakland the authority under state law to open overdose prevention sites that we know save lives. These sites work, they get get drug use off the streets, & connect people to treatment. We remain determined.”

Tracy McCray, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, was in favor of Newsom’s decision.

“We applaud the Governor’s decision today to put the safety of residents above all other interests. These locations would have allowed sanctioned drug dens and attracted more drug dealers to these neighborhoods creating misery and chaos for the residents and businesses forced to be next to these sites. The focus and resources for addressing our drug epidemic should be on enforcement against drug pushers and expanded treatment for those suffering from addiction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 56

Robert Schroeder
3d ago

Don't look now folks, but Gov. "I'm banging my best friend's wife" Newsome is watching the national polls and trying to woo some votes for his bid to be POTUS. typical

Reply(3)
33
Jane Olson
3d ago

Well, that is absolutely fabulous. The right thing to do. Bravo, Newsom finally made a great decision, first one.

Reply(2)
33
Mackster
3d ago

There are so many things that government at all levels should stay out of, this is one of them. You just can't save everyone.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

California legislature to decide fate of street food vendors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A bill that would loosen rules for street food vendors passed the state Assembly on Wednesday and is headed back to the state Senate before, if it passes, it heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his signature. Senate Bill 972, introduced by Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), would remove […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KRON4 News

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Gavin Newsom for president? San Francisco weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO – San Franciscans weighed in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for presidency in 2024. “Yes,” one woman enthusiastically told Fox News. “He’s clear-headed and has great environmental policies, which we need now.”. California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA
KRON4 News

New military strike team will fight California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Office of Emergency Services announced the creation of Team Blaze, the first-ever wildfire strike team operated by state military. Cal OES is deploying the strike team and its Type VI wildland fire engines to the State Military Department to enhance California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid fleet. Each […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California bill would limit use of rap, hip-hop lyrics in court

(KRON) – A bill that would limit the admissible use of rap or hip-hop lyrics in a court of law is now on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after passing both houses of the legislature. Assembly Bill 2799, introduced by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), would require a judge to consider whether creative expression is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Assemblyman
Axios

Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis

Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
KRON4 News

California’s life expectancy just dropped by 2 years. Why?

(NEXSTAR) — Californians are not living as long as they used to — and the decline in life expectancy happened over just one year. California is among the states where life expectancy dropped by nearly two years, according to new reporting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Vital Statistics Reports […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy