ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Odds: Betting on Baker

By Morgan Frances
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwCeA_0hRKLv4l00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – “I just heard the news that there’s a new quarterback in town!” a fan said outside Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

News spread quickly: there’s a new QB.

RELATED | Baker Mayfield named starting quarterback for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers finally confirmed what fans assumed and hoped; it’s Baker Mayfield.

“They didn’t make all these moves, quarterback related, in order to stash them behind Sam Darnold.,” Josh Klein, Editor-In-Chief at The Riot Report, told Queen City News. “They wanted a new starter. Baker Mayfield can be that guy, was always going to be that guy.”

Monday, Queen City News spotted a few fans going in and out of the team store, but online, it shows his jersey is top ten in sales on the NFL Shop.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

It’s safe to say people are betting on Baker.

“Man, I’m thinking and hoping we can be around 500,” one fan said.

But what does this mean for your wallet? CBS SportsLine’s Allen Bell went through week one against Mayfield’s former team.

“The Browns have gone from a 4 1/2 point favorite to a 1 1/2 point underdog. That is five points worth of value to these sportsbooks, which is a huge number,” Bell said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Bell believes the real money will be made thanks to a new offensive coordinator with a pass-heavy offense.

“Everyone’s going to look at betting games,” Bell said. “Look at the prop bets and look at the season-long props because Baker, and especially if they’re losing, that means they’re going to throw the ball even more.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Said About The Browns

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for the start of the regular season. It's only fitting he'll get to face the Cleveland Browns in his first start. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns were hopeful he'd be...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Bell
Yardbarker

Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield

Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1

The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qcn#Bank Of America Stadium#The Riot Report#The Nfl Shop#Qc News Alerts#Cbs#The Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy