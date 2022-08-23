Odds: Betting on Baker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – “I just heard the news that there’s a new quarterback in town!” a fan said outside Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

News spread quickly: there’s a new QB.

The Panthers finally confirmed what fans assumed and hoped; it’s Baker Mayfield.

“They didn’t make all these moves, quarterback related, in order to stash them behind Sam Darnold.,” Josh Klein, Editor-In-Chief at The Riot Report, told Queen City News. “They wanted a new starter. Baker Mayfield can be that guy, was always going to be that guy.”

Monday, Queen City News spotted a few fans going in and out of the team store, but online, it shows his jersey is top ten in sales on the NFL Shop.

It’s safe to say people are betting on Baker.

“Man, I’m thinking and hoping we can be around 500,” one fan said.

But what does this mean for your wallet? CBS SportsLine’s Allen Bell went through week one against Mayfield’s former team.

“The Browns have gone from a 4 1/2 point favorite to a 1 1/2 point underdog. That is five points worth of value to these sportsbooks, which is a huge number,” Bell said.

Bell believes the real money will be made thanks to a new offensive coordinator with a pass-heavy offense.

“Everyone’s going to look at betting games,” Bell said. “Look at the prop bets and look at the season-long props because Baker, and especially if they’re losing, that means they’re going to throw the ball even more.”

