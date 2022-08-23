Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence. The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management. MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice...
WTOK-TV
MSU-Meridian hosts Business After Hours to celebrate 50th Anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus celebrated a big milestone Thursday night at Riley Center. MSU-Meridian and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted a Business After Hours event all to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary. Local businesses and alumni were invited to the event...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_25_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson. Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
Neshoba Democrat
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:34 PM on August 23,...
Neshoba Democrat
City Hall phone calls went unanswered
Philadelphia aldermen hired a part-time employee in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office to answer the phone when the three office employees are involved in court proceedings, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays. “They haven’t been able to answer the phones as promptly as the citizens of Philadelphia have wanted them...
WTOK-TV
Dr. Tommie Mabry holds parent engagement workshop at Meridian High School
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Motivational speaker Dr. Tommie Mabry spoke with parents at Meridian High School about how they can change their daughters’ and sons’ lives by improving their minds at home. Dr. Mabry, a best-selling author and the CEO of his company, is teaching parents about the...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley reacts to court order regarding jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Ala. has been without a jail for more than three years and after a new court ruling, they will have to build a new jail. Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s been trying to get a new jail since he took office, but the county commission neglected to fund one.
Highway 489 in Newton County washed away due to flooding
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice. The highway was completely washed away due to flooding on Wednesday, August 24. Pictures from MHP showed a truck fell off the highway due to the damage. There’s […]
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WTOK-TV
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Doctor’s visits can be a pain for many people, whether they be bedridden or physically unable to leave their house. A new local clinic has opened up in Newton, hoping to ease that pain for many. The Grace Family Medical Clinic provides several services, including house...
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
WTOK-TV
Gilbertown man dies in crash
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gilbertown man died in a wreck Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an embankment and overturned. ALEA said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time.
WTOK-TV
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area. The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed. This...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
wcbi.com
4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WTOK-TV
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Patrol Division has arrested a commercial burglary suspect. MPD said it took Poncy Davis into custody through an active felony warrant. He was wanted in connection to the burglary that happened at A & B Electric back in July. Davis’ bond was...
