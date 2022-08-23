CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Ala. has been without a jail for more than three years and after a new court ruling, they will have to build a new jail. Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s been trying to get a new jail since he took office, but the county commission neglected to fund one.

