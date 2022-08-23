Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Coming in Hot! Texas-based hot chicken hotspot opens 2 new locations
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Named one of the “Top 100 Restaurants in Texas” by Yelp, The Cookshack is known for its hot chicken, available in five different levels of heat varying from “Not Hot” to “AMF” (Adios My Friend). The Cookshack co-founder and CEO Mark Rogers joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio to […]
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Houston Goes Hollywood: Comedian Mo Amer’s New Netflix Series Shines a Bright Light on Houston
Set in Houston, the new Netflix comedy series, Mo, stars the Houston-proud, amicable, successful, international comedian, Mo Amer. Thanks to Mo’s dedication, other Texas stars who will grace the screen include the “We Heart Houston” sign, the view of the downtown city skyline from an eight-lane freeway, and the multicolored lit bridges over Interstate 59.
fox26houston.com
Sweet, salty and spicy flavors at the Waffle Bus
National Waffle Day is one of the most sweet and savory days of the year. The waffle has been around for hundreds of years in one form or another and over the centuries it has taken on many delicious forms. For Houston foodies that want a selection of sugary, salty and spicy dishes, the Waffle Bus is hard to beat. With 35 items on the menu to choose from, they have a lot of delicious and creative choices ready to suit any taste. The Wings and Waffles, and the Hot Mess Fries are two of their top sellers and a great place to start on your first visit. Learn more at TheWaffleBus.com.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and the Pete and Thomas Foundation have just been revealed as the community partners for the very first “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour. The Pete and Thomas Foundation states …
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
KHOU
The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"
HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
MySanAntonio
The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including One That Steals Your Phone
First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Click2Houston.com
40 cent kolaches: Kolache Factory celebrating their 40th anniversary with Tuesday-only deals
HOUSTON – Breakfast just got better at Kolache Factory!. The popular kolache chain is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special deal -- 40-cent kolaches only on Tuesday, Sept. 13!. According to a spokesperson for Kolache Factory, there will be special deals every Tuesday until the 40th anniversary, beginning...
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family
HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
KHOU
All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
KHOU
