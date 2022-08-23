Read full article on original website
Louisiana wages went up from early 2021, but inflation made the increase nonexistent
The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Louisiana...
Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold
Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
Gulf Coast region's gas prices fall 3 cents
Regional gas prices fell for the 10th consecutive week and reached an average of $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 43 cents since last month. According to the EIA,...
