ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold

Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers

Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Gulf Coast region's gas prices fall 3 cents

Regional gas prices fell for the 10th consecutive week and reached an average of $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 43 cents since last month. According to the EIA,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy