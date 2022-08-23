ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
Glenmont, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Capital Region#Huang#Smoke Shop Huang Inc#Shop Mei Inc#Rolling R Inc#Smoke Shop Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone

ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
WOODSTOCK, NY
WNYT

Larceny investigation leads to Bethlehem police chase

The Bethlehem deputy police chief tells NewsChannel 13 police were interviewing people for an attempted larceny at the Price Chopper in Glenmont, when the group ran. Police say while they fled, they hit a Bethlehem police car. Police say they chased the individuals into Albany, but no arrests have been...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Trio Busted With 6 Guns, Police Say

Three Hudson Valley men were arrested in a week and nabbed with a total of six guns. The arrests took place in Orange County during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, in the City of Newburgh. During an operation with New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police recovered...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy