Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV
Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
Saugerties Duo Nabbed For Burglary Of Warehouse, Police Say
Two Hudson Valley men were nabbed for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse. The burglary took place in Greene County around 5:15 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Cario. The owner of the property informed state police that six German-made cabinets were missing from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
Ulster County dentist sentenced for self-prescribing oxycodone
An Ulster County dentist has been sentenced for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Vivian Letizia, 64, of Woodstock, was sentenced to one year of probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Marion Park man charged with arson
The town of Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone
ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
WNYT
Larceny investigation leads to Bethlehem police chase
The Bethlehem deputy police chief tells NewsChannel 13 police were interviewing people for an attempted larceny at the Price Chopper in Glenmont, when the group ran. Police say while they fled, they hit a Bethlehem police car. Police say they chased the individuals into Albany, but no arrests have been...
Newburgh Trio Busted With 6 Guns, Police Say
Three Hudson Valley men were arrested in a week and nabbed with a total of six guns. The arrests took place in Orange County during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, in the City of Newburgh. During an operation with New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police recovered...
Comments / 0