Butte Central opens at Naranche vs pass-happy Polson
Surprise, … it’s no surprise. Expected annually to be a state football playoffs contender in Montana high school Class A, Butte Central is looking for a bounce-back this season after going 3-5 and missing the postseason in 2021. Despite the rare miss of playoff appearance, the Maroons might...
Maroons Take Mulligan in Ronan
It was a tough day for Butte Central golfers. They competed in Ronan against 11 other Class A teams, and finished 11th in the team score with a total of 398 points. The team was led by Sam Henderson, who scored an 87 on the day. He was followed by Will McGree with an 89, Trapper Stajcar with a 107, Randy Larson, 2ith a 113, and Kelton Berger with a 115.
Butte Athletic Council Memberships available today
The Butte Athletic Council will be selling memberships today at Naranche stadium. President Lee Alt will be at the main entrance to Naranche starting at 4pm today. A membership in the BAC comes with two season passes to all Butte High School athletic events for the 2022-2023 except the Mining Duals and the Butte Central games. Your membership in the Butte Athletic Council insures the financial support of all Butte High school athletics for Girls and Boys.
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'
HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
Bulldogs Open 2022 Season Thursday Night at Naranche
The Butte High Bulldog Varsity Football team will open their 2022 season the same as they did in 2021, with a non-conference game against the Billings Senior Broncs. Bulldog fans hope that the outcome will be better than last year when Butte lost on the road 18 – 17. The game will be played Thursday night at Naranche Stadium, kickoff is at 7:00PM.
BHS Soccer Kicks off Season
At left, Butte High's Riley Doyle controls the ball in front of Missoula Hellgate's Chris Ledyard. At right Butte High's Madyson LaPier and Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Anderson battle for the ball Tuesday at the Jeremy Bullock Complex. (Butte Sports file photos from Sept. 15, 2020) BHS Soccer Purple and White...
Maroons Name Football Captains for 2022
The Butte Central Maroons have named their football captains for the 2022 Team. The captains were chosen by their teammates during Maroon Summer Camp in July. The Maroons will be led by seniors Konnor Pochervina, Cayden Kibler, and Riley Gelling. “I am very excited about our three senior captains,” said...
BHS Cross Country Starts Strong
Butte High's cross country runners take off for the Purple and White race Friday afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Complex. (Bill Foley photos)Bill Foley. On Friday afternoon, the Butte High Cross Country team showed uptown Butte that they are ready to get the season started. Two seniors led the pack with Ladd Hutchinson coming in first with a time of 19:05 and Ryan Tomich coming in a short time later at 20:19 for second place.
Share your events and results with ButteSports.com
Shelly and I would like to take a moment to thank Bill Foley for building ButteSports.com into THE sports source for Butte fans. When we first thought of a sports website dedicated to Butte athletes and teams, we never dreamed it would become such a significant part of the sports community. Bill spent the last ten years with late nights and long weekends making sure fans were always informed. His dedication and commitment to the site were nothing short of amazing. He deserves a break. We wish Bill the best in whatever he decides to do in the future. We will miss having him on our team.
Four perfect at Week 2 of Fall Trap League
Dave Vicevich, Ryan Miller, Chad Fellows and Riley Rigby each posted perfect scores of 50 during Week 2 of the Butte Trap Club’s Fall League. Mark Hislop, Bart Bacon, Kevin Zimpel and Beau Powers each broke 49 targets. Rayelynn Brandl’s 47 lead women shooters. Gillian Clark and Terre Biere followed at 43 and 42. Vicevich’s 50 also topped wobble standings.
Filming begins for 1923 series in Uptown Butte
Despite temporary inconveniences, city officials say the series is already making a positive economic impact on the town.
