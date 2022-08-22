Crypto.com Arena will go through huge renovation project

Ever since the 1999-2000 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have called Crypto.com Arena, which was known as Staples Center until this past December, home.

They have won six NBA championships and given their fans countless memories in the building during that time span.

When Crypto.com secured naming rights to the arena last fall, it meant much more than simply a new name for the venue.

Over the next handful of months, it will go through a renovation process that will reportedly cost nine figures.

This renovation will bring the arena up to date while fully branding it as Crypto.com’s own.

Via Sports Business Journal:

“Seemingly every corner of the arena and the broader development will be affected by the renovation. “Concourses will be redone, new LED displays added, campuswide security upgraded, two grab-and-go markets deployed, home teams’ and visiting teams’ locker rooms replaced, the roof replaced, and more mundane details updated, like new lights, floors, ceilings — basics that will modernize the the 23-year-old building collectively. Outside, Xbox Plaza — the area between Microsoft Theater and the arena — will be enlarged, with Chick Hearn Court, the road that splits the L.A. Live development, permanently blocked off and filled in. “And the visual transformation to Crypto.com Arena signage will be completed before the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons commence.”

Perhaps the best aspect of this project is that the facility will remain open throughout the project.

In 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers will leave Crypto.com Arena for their own state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, leaving the Lakers as the building’s only NBA tenant.