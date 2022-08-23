Read full article on original website
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC Self-Improvement Club strives to create Bearcats with better habits
In his first year on campus, Dean Haynes, a music education major at the University of Cincinnati (UC), made the decision to start journaling, meditating and going to bed before 11 p.m. Beginning college in the fall of 2020, the first semester fully affected by the pandemic, Haynes found adjusting to life in Clifton to be difficult, citing the lack of social interaction. In order to combat this isolation, Haynes began focusing on improving his daily habits to protect his mental health.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC approves policy to make textbooks cheaper
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees recently approved a textbook auto adoption policy to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students. With the ever-increasing price of college course materials, the Ohio General Assembly mandated through H.B. 110 that universities consider applying the auto adoption policy in June 2021. UC approved its version of the policy a year later, in June 2022.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
wyso.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC’s identity centers offer ‘safe place’ amid nationwide uncertainty
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Police shooting and killing a 25-year-old Black man in Akron. Hundreds of bills targeting the LGBTQ community in statehouses across the country, including Ohio. Those are just some of the major 2022 events impacting University of Cincinnati (UC) students, especially...
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati athletics announce NIL tool ‘Bearcats Exchange’
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Athletics Department has announced its partnership with the company INFLCR in creating Bearcats Exchange, a new way for student-athletes and businesses to collaborate and execute NIL deals. "Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership process for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
WKRC
Vet tech, assistant shortage means long wait for care, offices overloaded with clients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pet owners could be burning a hole in their pocket and waiting hours upon hours when it comes to their pet's health. This all stems from a shortage of veterinarian technicians and assistants in clinics. Experts in the field said there’s a variety of factors that could be contributing to this shortage. Regardless, they say the consequences are trickling down to pet care.
