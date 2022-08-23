Read full article on original website
Concerned Moreau residents protesting proposed fertilizer plant
MOREAU – A group of concerned Moreau residents is set to protest outside a town board meeting Thursday night. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer.
New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction
Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. NewsChannel 13 spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.
Two former state employees admit to big insurance benefit stealing scheme
Two former state employees who joked about stealing $1.6 million in insurance benefits have pleaded guilty. Carl Diveglia, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday. His co-conspirator, 51-year-old Wendell Giles, pleaded guilty back in April. Between July 2020 and August 2021, the men started fake unemployment insurance applications in the names of...
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
Larceny investigation leads to Bethlehem police chase
The Bethlehem deputy police chief tells NewsChannel 13 police were interviewing people for an attempted larceny at the Price Chopper in Glenmont, when the group ran. Police say while they fled, they hit a Bethlehem police car. Police say they chased the individuals into Albany, but no arrests have been...
