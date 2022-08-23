Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bear Enjoying a Good Soak at the Oregon Zoo Couldn't Be More Innocent
Everyone needs to get in their last summer activities as the season end draws near. Because like it or not, that cool autumn days are not too far away. That means people are probably flooding the hiking trails, beaches and swimming pools. And that very much includes us! We're soaking it all in. And you best believe animals are getting in on the last of the summer activities too.
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
KXL
New Vancouver Restaurant Aims to Keep it Local
A new restaurant in Hazel Dell in Vancouver called the Wheelhouse Taproom has a mission: keeping it local. Brett Taylor owns Wheelkraft, a wheel and rim repair shop, and decided to also open a casual setting restaurant where people could hang out together, and support other local businesses. I sat down with Brett and his friend Tyler Castle, who’s the face behind Mr. Brown’s BBQ. This restaurant is in the old Izzy’s Pizza building on NE 78th Street, right off of I-5. You can listen here:
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
The Alibi Tiki Lounge in N. Portland to celebrate 75th anniversary this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved bar in North Portland will be celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Located at 4024 North Interstate Avenue sits an urban oasis that seems immune to the passing days, months or even years. “As you look around, it’s completely frozen in time.”. Marcus...
kptv.com
1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Top 50 Bars
From happening new hot spots to longtime favorites, these are the best bars in the city right now. What makes a bar beloved? Is it the design, the atmosphere, the drinks, the food, the people-watching, the fact that it’s right around the corner from your office, or that the bathroom alone could make a mighty magazine spread? All of these and more—that’s where we landed. For our dive into Portland’s bar scene, we looked at fresh new arrivals, belly-filling stalwarts, and places to drink your blues away (or drink ’em down). This town has bars for everyone, whether you’re a Thorns fan, a year-round Halloween devotee, a vintage-vibes hound, or a tequila fanatic. Pull up a stool, and join us in a toast to the 50 best bars in Portland right now (and, in some cases, for the past several decades or near-century, too). Of course, the number of beloved drinking establishments in this city well exceeds 50. For other faves, check some of these:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime
A NE Portland thrift store serving those in need is closing its doors due to continued crime.
ijpr.org
Underground History visits with summer archaeology school at old fur-trading fort
It's been a long time since Fort Vancouver was built on the Columbia River, across from Portland. In fact, when the fort was young, there WAS no Portland, not for decades. This summer the fort area, a National Historic Site managed by the National Park Service, is the scene of a major archaeology dig, with students carefully combing the soil for items that can help us understand the people who occupied the site.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
MCSO: Body discovered at bottom of cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail
A dead body has been found at the bottom of a cliff, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says.
columbiagorgenews.com
Tree of Heaven wears out its welcome
UCD starting program to help White Salmon and Bingen residents remove this weed tree. What’s a weed, anyway? They say a weed is simply a plant growing where it’s not wanted, which pretty well describes the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). You’ve seen it, whether you know it or not, because Tree of Heaven is found throughout the Columbia River Gorge – along road edges, backyards, alleys, edges of parking lots, empty lots, cracks in sidewalks.
hereisoregon.com
Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week
Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
Eater
Malka Chef de Cuisine Colin McArthur’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
Comments / 0