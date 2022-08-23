Read full article on original website
Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police
A woman reportedly admitted to meeting a man to sell him drugs but ended up shooting him after an argument.
WSMV
Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
fox17.com
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
fox17.com
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
WSMV
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
WSMV
Body found in Hermitage, police investigating
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned for allegedly assaulting 18-year-old in Nashville
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for allegedly assaulting a young woman in Nashville while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
fox17.com
Two teens with Glock 9mm handguns found in Hendersonville driving stolen Nashville car
Hendersonville, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) reports two teens were arrested on Monday in a stolen vehicle from Nashville. Police say a license plate reader alerted police to the stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle which was occupied by two 15-year-old juveniles. HPD adds during the pursuit, one of the...
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
Man sought in multiple business robberies in Nashville
A man sought for multiple recent business robberies attempted to rob the 5th/3rd Bank in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Ave. Wednesday afternoon but left without any money
WSMV
One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
fox17.com
57-year-old pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 57-year-old pedestrian died after a hit-and-run on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive Thursday afternoon. Metro Police said the man was carrying an Italian passport and efforts are underway to notify his next of kin. Nashville Fire Department medics responded to the victim lying on...
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
murfreesboro.com
BOLO: Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro
Do you know this man? Property crimes detectives need help identifying this person of interest in multiple porch pirate theft cases. Four victims at the 3343 Memorial Apartments filed reports about packages being stolen from outside their apartment doors. There are potentially four additional victims. The person of interest was seen with a dog. If you feel you are a victim or know who this individual is, contact Detective Dwight Whitaker at 629-201-5636 with helpful tips.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
2 injured in South Nashville shooting; Investigation underway
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.
WSMV
WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
wjle.com
Prisoner caught with marijuana in the jail
A prisoner at the jail last week was found with a bag of marijuana hidden inside an arm brace she was wearing. 38-year-old Vilot Mae Tucker is charged with bringing contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution (jail). Her bond is $5,000 and she will be in court August 25. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on August 17 a corporal and another correctional officer accompanied a nurse into Tucker’s cell to examine her arm because she was wearing an arm brace. When Tucker removed the brace a baggie, containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, fell out onto the floor. The total weight of the bag was six grams. Tucker admitted that the substance was marijuana.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old captured in Clarksville
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
