Marion County Schools welcome back students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – More and more schools are starting back up. On Monday, Marion County Schools welcomed back students for their first day of school.



Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage says there was a lot of excitement buzzing through a few different schools.

“We had great energy today in Marion County Schools,” Hage said. “I’ve been out and visited several of our schools and the students are excited to be back and there’s energy in our classrooms and in all of our schools is really exciting.”



Tuesday is the first day of school for some Preston and Monongalia county schools.

