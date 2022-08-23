Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously
After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives
The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus strike
The teachers strike in Columbus has raised awareness about a litany of issues facing those educators, but the head of the largest teachers union in Northeast Ohio says those teachers are not alone in being under-resourced. Melanie Hameed, president of the North Eastern Ohio Education Association, said teachers and other...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC approves policy to make textbooks cheaper
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees recently approved a textbook auto adoption policy to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students. With the ever-increasing price of college course materials, the Ohio General Assembly mandated through H.B. 110 that universities consider applying the auto adoption policy in June 2021. UC approved its version of the policy a year later, in June 2022.
cleveland19.com
More Northeast Ohio students will have access to healthcare at school this year
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Back to school time is when a lot of kids renew physicals for sports or go in for a routine well-check. But, what about those who don’t have transportation to a doctor’s office or the money to pay for a visit?. 19 Investigates discovered...
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
wyso.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
CLE Rape Crisis Center reports rise in 'unhealthy behaviors' inside schools
Those new number twos are sharpened and the fresh kicks are still nice and clean. Back-to-school is always an exciting time, but it can also bring stress.
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Summit Radio PD Wins Programmer Director of the Year Award
Radio programmers in different formats have conferences each year to trade ideas and learn what’s happening around the counry. “Summitfest,” devoted to the Adult Album Alternative, or Triple A, format recently took place in Boulder, Colorado. This year, Brad Savage of Akron’s WAPS-FM, ironically known as “The...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
newsnet5
'I've been listed for about 2 years now,' Cleveland Clinic patient seeks heart transplant
CLEVELAND — Chef and entrepreneur Jermayne Harris is trying to live his best life all while sharing his story of survival during National Minority Donor Awareness Month. He's hoping to raise awareness and encourage organ donation regardless of age, gender, or race. "When you think about it, on the...
A year after being found at Northeast Ohio bus stop, RTA 'Baby Doe' in care of relatives who seek to adopt her
CLEVELAND — She was found on July 19, 2021, laying on the bench at a RTA bus stop at East 105th and Superior, wrapped in a blanket. Witnesses saw her dropped off by an elderly man. Today, that baby girl – who’s about 18 months old now - is...
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust
I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
