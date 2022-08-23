ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | UC still needs to take COVID-19 seriously

After a long two-and-a-half years of the life-altering COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to subscribe to the belief that we should finally go back to normal – no masks, no lockdowns and no immediate concern for the lives of those in your social circle. Certainly, it seems the temptation was a factor in the University of Cincinnati's (UC) policy decisions surrounding the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
newsnet5

Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC overbooks on-campus housing, offers moving incentives

The largest incoming student class in recent memory and one less operational dorm, the University of Cincinnati (UC) is relocating upper-class students off-campus and encouraging them to cancel their housing contracts altogether. The university messaged students for the first time in early June and continued to message them over emails...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati businessman's lawsuit against UC Health dismissed

A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC approves policy to make textbooks cheaper

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Board of Trustees recently approved a textbook auto adoption policy to make textbooks more affordable and accessible to students. With the ever-increasing price of college course materials, the Ohio General Assembly mandated through H.B. 110 that universities consider applying the auto adoption policy in June 2021. UC approved its version of the policy a year later, in June 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron's Summit Radio PD Wins Programmer Director of the Year Award

Radio programmers in different formats have conferences each year to trade ideas and learn what’s happening around the counry. “Summitfest,” devoted to the Adult Album Alternative, or Triple A, format recently took place in Boulder, Colorado. This year, Brad Savage of Akron’s WAPS-FM, ironically known as “The...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching 'both' sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
OHIO STATE

