Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW
This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Hid In Bathroom from Jamie Hayter, Heat In the AEW Women’s Locker Room
Multiple sources are now confirming details on some of the issues that have been rumored to be going on within the AEW women’s division, which is said to be experiencing significant heat. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW...
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
PWMania
Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW
Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
PWMania
Will Triple H Rejuvenate WWE?
We’ve seen a change of pace in the action on Raw in recent weeks, including the brawl that opened the show on last night’s episode where Seth Rollins and Riddle fought through the crowd. It seems like there’s a specific effort among the current regime to break the patterns that were the subject of criticism in the past. Ultimately, much of the WWE landscape hasn’t rebounded from the slump of the pandemic era. Viewership under two million watching at home, unthinkable in a previous generation, became the standard number that is expected from the Monday night show. To put it in perspective, during the dying days of WCW, albeit during the latter stages of a boom period in the business, Turner broadcasts often generated a 2.6 number, significantly ahead of Raw’s 1.9 in recent weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Bobby Fish Addresses the Undisputed Elite’s AEW Status
AEW star Bobby Fish recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish commented on the Undisputed Elite (himself, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly) not being part of the AEW trios title tournament. He...
PWMania
Special Look At Title Unification Bout Featured On “AEW Road To Cleveland” (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite is beginning to wind down. Ahead of the weekly AEW Dynamite on TBS program this Wednesday evening, the promotion has released their usual “AEW Road To” documentary special video. The video features an in-depth look at the scheduled title unification...
PWMania
Sammy Guevara Labeled “Difficult to Work With” Before His Problems With Eddie Kingston
Eddie Kingston isn’t the only one who has reservations about Sammy Guevara. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation emerged in Minneapolis several weeks ago following a Guevara promo, and things became physical when Guevara returned backstage and Kingston confronted Guevara. The fan favorite had an issue with something Guevara...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW
Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Pulled From AEW All Out Due to Injury, Interim Champion to Be Crowned
Thunder Rosa revealed that she is injured and won’t be able to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Although the nature of Rosa’s injury was not brought to light, there had been rumors about her working while injured for months. A four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will take place at AEW All Out to determine the interim AEW World Champion.
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Speaks Out About His Suspension From AEW
Eddie Kingston has provided his thoughts on the situation regarding his suspension from AEW. As previously reported, an altercation occurred in Minneapolis several weeks ago following an AEW promo featuring Sammy Guevara. When Guevara got back backstage, Kingston confronted him, and that’s when things started getting physical. During the...
PWMania
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why Triple H Won’t Hot-Shot Storylines In WWE
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful for an interview promoting the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view. While talking with the website, the wrestling veteran spoke about Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over WWE creative, as well as how he believes “The Game” won’t hot-shot ideas, instead opting to plan out stories long-term to maximize affect.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Takes Shots at Vince McMahon and WWE Following AEW Rampage Taping
Following the filming of Friday’s episode of Rampage on Wednesday night in his native Ohio, new AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley spoke to the crowd. Bryan Danielson and Moxley entered the ring. Moxley made a promo claiming that he and Danielson were the two greatest wrestlers in the entire world. None of his memories from Cleveland, he said, could compare to the night he defeated CM Punk to unify the titles.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him
Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case. The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa, Original Plans for AEW’s All Out Women’s Title Match
Thunder Rosa was originally scheduled to defend her Women’s Championship against Toni Storm at All Out next Sunday night. That match, however, has been nixed. Rosa announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode that she had to withdraw from the match due to an injury, but that she will retain the Women’s Championship. When she is fully recovered, she will face the Interim Women’s World Champion in an attempt to unify the titles.
Comments / 0