Port Saint Lucie, FL

Body of man reported missing in Port St. Lucie located in canal

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
The body of a Port St. Lucie man who was reported missing early Monday morning was located in a canal not far from his home.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said William Beaver, 83, suffered from Alzheimer's. He was last seen at his home located at Mediterranean Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Road and aviation units were deployed to search for Beaver. His body was found in the canal just before 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

No more information was immediately available.

