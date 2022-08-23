ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

College of the Desert students assemble and launch a satellite with help from NASA

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMxXU_0hRKKPzQ00

On Monday, several students from College of the Desert presented a project as part of the NASA on Campus Internship program.

Over the last five weeks, students built and programmed a satellite with help from NASA. They launched it over the Salton Sea to measure the carbon dioxide levels and take other readings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3e20_0hRKKPzQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjlbY_0hRKKPzQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8rTK_0hRKKPzQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErOpX_0hRKKPzQ00

"Honestly, it's surreal, like before, saying that I wanted to work at NASA seemed like a very absurd, weird, nonachieving dream. Like I wouldn't ever imagine myself to be part of this type of opportunities," Grecia Paola Siono Guitierrez told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZuqb_0hRKKPzQ00

Students are now analyzing the data and the class's professor says that they found high levels of CO2 over the Salton Sea.

"We had to program a lot of sensors, one of them was carbon dioxide, which tells us how the pollution is above the Salton Sea," Guitierrez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSniD_0hRKKPzQ00

The students deployed the small satellite near Niland and it spun for a total of three hours.

The findings of showed that the carbon dioxide levels above the Salton Sea are high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cxrr1_0hRKKPzQ00

COD officials said it’s one of five colleges in the country that received a special grant to develop their stem courses and engage minority students.

"It was a very interesting experience for me to be honest, I had never done anything like this in my whole life since I came to the United States," said Josue Manuel Garcia Gonzalez.

The challenge has inspired the group of students to continue pursuing their dreams.

"Now thanks to these opportunities I feel a little more confident and if I think it still works out I will be there working for NASA," Guitierrez said.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post College of the Desert students assemble and launch a satellite with help from NASA appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of The Desert#Cod#Pollution#Campus Internship#Telemundo 15#Niland
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Minnesota

Space mission shows Earth's water may be from asteroids, study says

Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said after analyzing rare samples collected on a six-year Japanese space mission.In a quest to shed light on the origins of life and the formation of the universe, researchers are scrutinizing material brought back to earth in 2020 from the asteroid Ryugu.Japan's Hayabusa2 probe, which is roughly the size of a refrigerator, launched in December 2014, landing on the diamond-shaped asteroid Ryugu, which means "dragon palace" in Japanese, located 185 million miles away.  When it plummeted to Earth in 2020, the capsule...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Popular Science

Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface

The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future

With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
DESIGN
scitechdaily.com

Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations

Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Air conditioning invention hopes to end ‘disastrous’ toll on environment

Scientists have invented a new form of air conditioning that could massively reduce the environmental harm caused by current AC units.The breakthrough involves replacing harmful hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants with solid-state materials, thus eliminating the need for potent greenhouse gases that are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide.“Just installing an air conditioner or throwing one away is a huge driver of global warming,” said Dr Adam Slavney, a chemist at Harvard University who was involved in the research.The current use of hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants involves the inherent risk of having them accidentally leak out when being handled or disposed of.Air conditioners,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify A Compound With A Memory

It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
SCIENCE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy