SHELDON—Kevin Negaard has taken his glove around the world, but he didn’t trek far from home Friday when he came to Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon. It was Negaard’s 214th day in a row playing catch. Originally from Rock Valley, he is taking on the yearlong game as a fundraiser for the Miracle League of Sioux City, of which he’s a board member.

SHELDON, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO