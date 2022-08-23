Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Ann Andrews, 72, formerly of Sheldon
MONTEVIDEO, MN—Ann Andrews, 72, Montevideo, MN, formerly of Sheldon, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, MN. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo, MN. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the church, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, MN.
nwestiowa.com
United Methodist to mark 150 years in Sibley
SIBLEY—Sesquicentennial celebrations have headlined events throughout 2022 in Osceola County, and the United Methodist Church in Sibley can add their name to the entities reaching this milestone. To mark the occasion of its 150th anniversary, the congregation will be hosting a special worship service and catered meal for members...
nwestiowa.com
Village catches 365-day charity tour
SHELDON—Kevin Negaard has taken his glove around the world, but he didn’t trek far from home Friday when he came to Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon. It was Negaard’s 214th day in a row playing catch. Originally from Rock Valley, he is taking on the yearlong game as a fundraiser for the Miracle League of Sioux City, of which he’s a board member.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Elmwood Ave, two miles south of Rock Valley. Forty-six-year-old Jamie Lechelle Metcalfe of Canistota, SD, was driving south when her 2007 Kia Spectra struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by 68-year-old Joan D. Vande Kamp of Sioux Center when she slowed for crews working on electrical utilities, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Dutch-American museum brings past to life
ORANGE CITY—Just as the name implies, the Dutch American Heritage Museum in Orange City is filled with artifacts related to the settlement of N’West Iowa by Dutch immigrants. There are wooden shoes, farm tools and photographs with severe-looking faces. However, near the back of the museum is an...
nwestiowa.com
Spencer hospital now manages Hartley clinic
HARTLEY—The family medicine clinic of the Community Memorial Health Center facility in Hartley transferred its operations to Spencer Hospital. The clinic is now named Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital and is managed by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer. Hartley Family Care is located within the clinic space of the Community Memorial Health Center facility. It began offering patient services on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
nwestiowa.com
Rods ’N’ Rides to Rock Rapids Aug. 28
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will leave Centre Mall in Sioux Center at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service at West Side Park in Rock Rapids. A light breakfast will be served before the worship service by First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Lunch site suggestion: Pizza Ranch in Luverne, MN.
nwestiowa.com
Walter to depart as Sioux Rivers CEO
ORANGE CITY—Shane Walter is ready to hand off leadership of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health & Disabilities Services after having served as its chief executive officer for nearly a decade. “I have thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s been very rewarding,” Walter said. “I’ve loved the relationships that I’ve been able...
nwestiowa.com
Developers pitch idea for Bethel property
SHELDON—A group was looking for the Sheldon City Council’s blessing to start the process of developing housing on Bethel Reformed Church’s former location. Casey Shelton of CAP Builders presented the overall plan and financing during the Aug. 17 meeting, and while the council supports the project, it will be at least a month before the project gets final approval.
nwestiowa.com
First Sioux Center Arts Picnic tonight
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Arts is hosting the first Sioux Center Arts Picnic 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Children’s Park, 840 Fourth Ave. SE, Sioux Center. The event includes food trucks, live music from Hollander Jazz, craft vendors, face painting and a pop-up swing dance event. “The idea...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center bank party celebrates kids
SIOUX CENTER—American State Bank in Sioux Center celebrated young entrepreneurs and the conclusion of its first Kids Club event with a party Aug. 16. From June through July, children throughout the region could pick up from American State Bank lemonade stand kits with an informational packet, a large sign to promote the stand, Styrofoam cups and $10 of starting capital for supplies.
nwestiowa.com
First day at West Sioux features 10 new teachers
HAWARDEN—Tuesday was the first day of school for West Sioux School District families, and this year there will be many new faces throughout the school district. Joining the staff for the 2022-23 school year are 10 teachers. Here’s a closer look:. Kaylea Hansmann. Age: 22. Resides in: Rural...
nwestiowa.com
Whorley, Vos write book about Sheldon
SHELDON—Once upon a time, about a year and a half ago, Tom Whorley was at the Barnes & Noble store in Sioux City. He wandered into a section of books distributed by Arcadia Publishing in Mount Pleasant, SC. The company publishes town and regional history books. The lifelong Sheldon...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man assaults another with baton
HARTLEY—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from him calling 911 about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to report he was getting attacked by three people in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man charged for intox again
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Archer council hears about skunk problem
ARCHER—The Archer City Council had a couple of extra high-profile visitors during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, but neither one was there to cluck about the town’s potential new chicken ordinance. Former mayor Richard Ludeke and former councilman Bill Engeltjes were in attendance to provide comments and...
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy
INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
nwestiowa.com
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from him being found passed out on a driveway on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
