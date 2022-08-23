ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees fan turns hot dog into beer straw in viral video

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPMGj_0hRKKBsU00

One Yankees fan sure found a unique was to drink his beer during the Subway Series.

A viral video captured by Instagram user NewYorkNico caught a fan of the Bronx Bombers sitting field level using a regular straw to punch a hole through his hot dog at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Cool. So he’s going to stuff the dog with some ketchup, mustard or some relish?

Not quite.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico)

After licking both ends of the straw, the fan then leaned over to pick up his drink from the ground – which appeared to be a beer – and placed the hot dog in it. With the hot dog almost fully submerged, the fan took a sip of his drink through it.

This sure is a different way to go about enjoying a hot dog as the Yankees clashed with the rival Mets, but to each their own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
digg.com

Dog Tumbles Down The Stairs, Makes A Spectacular Recovery

A French bulldog pretends that he didn't just roll down the stairs with the cameras rolling. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
ACCIDENTS
dailyphew.com

They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo

Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
PETS
Mic

Dog owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird but genius things sooner

As a dog owner myself, I know that having a furry best friend — that you are also responsible for keeping alive — is not always easy. Every dog is different, and you quickly learn the ins and outs of what your pup does and does not enjoy doing. Luckily, there are tons of genius genius products that result in a canine that’s more happy and less stressed, no matter what situation you find yourselves in.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
HipHopDX.com

Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With Satan Tattoo

Playboi Carti is causing a ruckus amongst his fans with a new “SATAN” tattoo on the back of his neck. The Atlanta native shared a photo of his new ink on social media which shows the piece on his neck atop other gothic tattoos that have already faded.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Hot Dog#Beer#Viral Video#Mets#Food Drink
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy