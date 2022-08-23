Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Teton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Teton County through 815 PM MDT At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dutton, or 18 miles east of Choteau, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dutton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Judith Basin and east central Cascade Counties through 930 PM MDT At 848 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Belt to 7 miles southwest of Geyser. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Geyser and Raynesford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pondera, southwestern Liberty and northwestern Chouteau Counties through 915 PM MDT At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of The Knees, or 25 miles east of Conrad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include The Knees. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cascade; Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Fairfield, or 21 miles northwest of Cascade, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Fairfield, or 21 miles northwest of Cascade, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis and Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Teton County and northwestern Cascade County until 800 PM MDT.
