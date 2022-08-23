Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Judith Basin and east central Cascade Counties through 930 PM MDT At 848 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southeast of Belt to 7 miles southwest of Geyser. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Geyser and Raynesford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO