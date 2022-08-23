ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Camden Public Works struggling with lack of sanitation workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some people in Camden, say a very real problem just keeps piling up in their neighborhoods. They're talking about garbage, more specifically, yard debris. They say nobody is picking it up, at least not consistently. Officials tell me, it has been like this for more...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
wach.com

Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
wach.com

Son's gut feeling wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When a Midlands son suggested his mom buy a lottery ticket, she listened. The son’s gut feeling won the family $300,000. They took the $10 ticket home from the Pitt Stop #38 on Longs Pond Rd. in Lexington and scratched it the next day.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland Two students get the opportunity to work paid internship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — If you have a sophomore, junior or senior in Richland School District Two they may be eligible to work a paid internship while they are in school. Richland School District Two is partnering with The City of Columbia to make this happen and they sealed the deal earlier today.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
CAMDEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Barnhill retires after practicing law in Columbia nearly five decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Edward D. “Butch” Barnhill Jr., a real estate attorney who has practiced with distinction in the Columbia area for nearly five decades, has announced his retirement from the firm of Callison Tighe and Robinson. “This is a bittersweet moment in which we celebrate the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC

