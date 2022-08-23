Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
wach.com
Camden Public Works struggling with lack of sanitation workers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some people in Camden, say a very real problem just keeps piling up in their neighborhoods. They're talking about garbage, more specifically, yard debris. They say nobody is picking it up, at least not consistently. Officials tell me, it has been like this for more...
wach.com
Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments. An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices...
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
wach.com
Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Son's gut feeling wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When a Midlands son suggested his mom buy a lottery ticket, she listened. The son’s gut feeling won the family $300,000. They took the $10 ticket home from the Pitt Stop #38 on Longs Pond Rd. in Lexington and scratched it the next day.
The Post and Courier
Is he the father? Richland coroner compares office to the 'Maury Show.'
COLUMBIA — "Is he the father?" The Richland County Coroner’s office can be like shock TV's the "Maury Show" with the amount of postmortem paternity tests, Coroner Naida Rutherford says. In several cases, Rutherford has had to declare, “No, he is not the father.”. “Dark family secrets...
wach.com
Car of suspect in fatal North Pointe Estate shooting released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a murder suspect possibly driving this car (pictured above) after a fatal shooting at North Pointe Estate. Police believe the car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate UMJ-492, was possibly used in the fatal...
Finlay Park renovation moves forward with $8.5M financial boost
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finlay Park has seen a lot of change over the years. Shiquilla Dreher and Aaron McCrory remember it in its heyday. "They used to have concerts and little activities for the kids growing up, but it's dead now," McCrory said. The City of Columbia is moving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelakemurraynews.net
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
wach.com
Richland Two students get the opportunity to work paid internship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — If you have a sophomore, junior or senior in Richland School District Two they may be eligible to work a paid internship while they are in school. Richland School District Two is partnering with The City of Columbia to make this happen and they sealed the deal earlier today.
Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
wach.com
Three injured; Multiple gunshots reported at a Lexington County community
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officials say they received a call around 8:15 Thursday evening about multiple gunshots fired on the 100 block of Glenn Road. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Barnhill retires after practicing law in Columbia nearly five decades
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Edward D. “Butch” Barnhill Jr., a real estate attorney who has practiced with distinction in the Columbia area for nearly five decades, has announced his retirement from the firm of Callison Tighe and Robinson. “This is a bittersweet moment in which we celebrate the...
WRDW-TV
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
'It feels like history is going away': Winnsboro working to revitalize downtown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vacant buildings and boarded up windows line Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro. "It feels like history is going away," lifelong resident Harold Crocker said. "These buildings have been here close to 100 years or more. Now, there’s nothing there." Crocker described his memories of downtown...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
Comments / 2