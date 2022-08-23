Read full article on original website
5 Of The Best Places To Catch Live Music In Twin Falls
The live music scene is pretty hopping around Twin Falls. There is always something going on and we are so here for it. If you are looking for fun places to find live music and a great environment, you have to check these places out. Copper Alibi. Copper Alibi is...
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Remember When Ghost Adventures Passed Through Twin Falls ID?
New episodes of the popular paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures are scheduled to be released for streaming in just a few days. Many Magic Valley fans might recall when the investigation team drove through Twin Falls on their way to investigate a Gooding location a couple of years back. Ghost...
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
The 7 Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios in Twin Falls
With the next season of Cobra Kai only a few days away, we decided to look away from the tumultuous San Fernando Valley and focus on the martial arts studios in the Magic Valley. What Martial Arts Are Taught In Twin Falls. In Twin Falls you can pick from a...
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls
When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends
We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
Magic Valley’s Version Of The Catalina Wine Mixer Is Coming
For fans of the movie Step Brothers (and I know there are a lot of you), southern Idaho's closest thing to the Catalina Wine Mixer is just a few weeks away. Of course, this event won't have vulgar language or any affiliation with the fictitious company Prestige Worldwide. I just...
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Details About Pooch Splash. On September 10th...
The Halloween Attractions Twin Falls Needs But Doesn’t Know It
When one holiday ends, anticipation for the next begins. Often stores start preparing for the following holiday the day after one ends. Stores have been and continue to be preparing for Halloween, even though it is still a ways away. Soon the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening, and major stores will be packed with costumes, candy, and decorations. Halloween is one of the best holidays and Twin Falls is great at celebrating it, but there are a few ways it could be better and give residents some scary moments.
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
7 Interesting Observations You Begin To Notice When Living In Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a one of a kind place to live. I absolutely love it here. There are some unique observations about this town and the people in it though. I have a feeling you will agree you have observed all of them as well. Twin Falls LOVES Food. When...
The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls
School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
7 Things You Must Experience At The Twin Falls County Fair
I love fair seasons around the area. The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up quickly but it is going to go by fast. Now is the time to prepare for all the things you definitely want to do during fair week. Trust me on this one. The Tater Pig.
10 Things You Might Not Know About Dierkes Lake In Twin Falls, ID
Dierkes Lake, above the famous Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, is a popular destination for locals and tourists. People show up to swim, fish, hike, and occasionally get chased by geese. Things That Might Surprise You About Dierkes Lake. Even if you grew up in Twin Falls and spent your...
Twin Falls September 11th Memorial Is Going To Be Big
It is hard to believe it has been 21 years since that fateful day in the United States, and it is something we will never forget. September 11th, 2001 changed us, and the event to help remember that day in Twin Falls is going to be even bigger this year.
