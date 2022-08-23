UPDATE (8/25/2022 7:00 a.m.) — The names of the two victims in Wednesday’s double shooting in which both victims died have been released by the Syracuse Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave. on Wednesday, August 24 at about 3:37 p.m. Syracuse Police say that while the bodies were found at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, it does not mean that’s when the shooting took place.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO