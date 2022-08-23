ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after an investigation into the death of her child spanning several...
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Victims identified after double shooting in Syracuse

UPDATE (8/25/2022 7:00 a.m.) — The names of the two victims in Wednesday’s double shooting in which both victims died have been released by the Syracuse Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave. on Wednesday, August 24 at about 3:37 p.m. Syracuse Police say that while the bodies were found at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, it does not mean that’s when the shooting took place.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

22-year-old recovering after shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police looks to bring back complaint desk position

City of Cortland Police is in the preliminary stages of bringing back its complaint desk position in the department, according to deputy chief David Guerrera. Earlier this year, city police decided not to assign officers from the complaint desk to focus on increasing the number of officers assigned to patrol.
CORTLAND, NY
insideradio.com

New Digital Radio Stations Debut In Syracuse And Richmond.

A new digital-only adult alternative station, “The SGNL” (The Signal), debuts with a focus on the Syracuse, NY market. Launched by Cumulus Media, “The SGNL” debuted Monday, Aug. 23 playing artists including Tame Impala, Florence + the Machine, Jack Johnson and Beck. Outside of a jockless...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Mets to host 'Women in Sports' night at NBT Bank Stadium Thursday

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will be hosting 'Women in Sports' night at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night when the team faces off against the Worcester Red Sox. Syracuse University head coaches in basketball and lacrosse, Felisha Legette-Jack and Kayla Treanor, respectively, are scheduled to throw out the first pitch and hold meet-and-greets with fans, the Syracuse Mets said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sheriff candidate: Getting illegal guns off the streets is top priority (Your Letters)

Gun violence is on the rise, and regardless of who you wish to blame for it, as Onondaga County sheriff, it will be my duty to lead the effort to apprehend violent criminals so they cannot hurt anyone again. As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran, I have the knowledge and ability to uphold public safety and rule of law while maintaining respect for our rights.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

