BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO