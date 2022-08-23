ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal

BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore officials break ground, unveil renderings for Madison Park North

An area of Baltimore once known as "Murder Mall" is about to undergo a major transformation. City leaders on Thursday broke ground on the Madison Park North development on West North Avenue near the Jones Falls Expressway. Once complete, the development will include mixed-income housing and a grocery store. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Men Convicted Of Double Homicide In Baltimore City: State's Attorney

Two people were found guilty on dozens of charges related to a 2019 double homicide in Baltimore and may spend the rest of their life behind bars, authorities say. Kiray Walker and Malik Brooks faced the charges after the murders of Aryanna James and Courtney Richardson on Nov. 14, 2019. Another accomplice, Devon Bynum who was a minor at the time of the killings pleaded guilty to minimal involvement, according to the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech

Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
BALTIMORE, MD

