Macon County, IL

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Threat at Springfield Clinic resolved

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police had to escort a man out of Springfield Clinic after making threats. A potential threat at a Springfield Clinic facility was resolved quickly without incident because of the immediate response of Springfield Clinic staff. On Tuesday, We were told that a man at Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Case closed into disappearance of central Illinois mother

CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced it is calling off its search for a missing mother. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, was last seen on Sunday. The Clinton, Illinois mother of three has not been heard from since. Police are now saying she left the...
CLINTON, IL
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
CLINTON, IL
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Springfield honoring Black Business Month

Springfield is honoring Black Business Month, while also learning about issues that black communities face. Springfield Black Lives Matter Chapter partnered with the Black Chamber of Commerce to host a showing of the movie "Rosewood" on Sunday, Aug. 21. The movie is about a 1920 massacre of Black neighborhoods in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield adds 13 new police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
University of Illinois taking parking meters digital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will soon be a new way to pay for parking at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign (UIUC). A digital pay station and pay apps will be replacing physical parking meters at UIUC. If you do not have a smartphone you can still pay for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Taylorville police, fire departments team up in blood donation drive

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville police and fire departments are helping out the community in a different way with the Battle of the Badges. The goal was also to get the whole community to come out and donate blood. "It's just kind of bringing awareness to the community,"...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Springfield road closures for Old Capitol Blues & BBQ

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Drivers will need to avoid a few streets if they are headed to downtown Springfield this weekend. The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, but the road closures will begin much earlier. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Washington...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ISU expanding College of Nursing to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State University (ISU) is making its way to the Capital City. On Tuesday, it was announced that ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) and Memorial Health are partnering together on the new venture. The two are partnering together as a way of combatting the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
District 186 puts metal detectors in middle schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield District 186 put metal detectors in high school entryways last spring. Now, it's middle schools that have them. Parent David Varga said he feels that metal detectors in District 186 schools will help keep students safer. "I think it's not a bad idea. Given...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Traffic study on 5th and 6th streets extended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is extending its traffic stop study on two Springfield intersections. The intersections are at 5th Street and Iles Avenue and over on Oberlin Avenue and 6th Street. Those are the intersections where IDOT removed traffic lights. “The field portion...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Arrest made in attempted murder on University Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on West University Avenue. Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting of a 20-year-old Champaign man. It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Morgan County car crash victims identified

ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — The people who were in the deadly car crash in Alexander have been identified. The crash happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. ORIGINAL: 2 dead in Morgan County car crash. Joshua Perabeau, 38, of Jacksonville, and his wife...

