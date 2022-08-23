The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO