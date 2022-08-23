ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

KARE 11

Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man acquitted in 1992 cold case killing

The 1992 cold case murder of Annette Gail Seymour, whose partly clothed corpse was discovered outside the Cathedral of St. Paul with 11 stab wounds, has been cleared by a jury in St. Paul. Jurors last week declared John Robert Capers, 68, not guilty of two charges of second-degree murder...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Kevin Hart During ‘Reality Check’ Tour Stop In Minnesota

Duluth Pack will gift comedian Kevin Hart some high-quality Duluth-made gear to the highly popular entertainer during his 'Reality Check' tour stop in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift Kevin Hart some gear before his show.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Fun 104.3

Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.

From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
KARE 11

Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair

The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
CARLOS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

