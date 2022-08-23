Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Family asks for community support for 5 children orphaned after St. Paul murder-suicide
Yia Xiong, 33, is thought to have shot his wife Ka Lor, 30, and then himself after telling his five kids to go down to the basement to play, according to family members on Thursday. The elder brother of Yia, Chee Nou Xiong, 36, provided the following information concerning the...
fox9.com
Dad 'basically paralyzed from the shoulders down within two days' by illness
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man acquitted in 1992 cold case killing
The 1992 cold case murder of Annette Gail Seymour, whose partly clothed corpse was discovered outside the Cathedral of St. Paul with 11 stab wounds, has been cleared by a jury in St. Paul. Jurors last week declared John Robert Capers, 68, not guilty of two charges of second-degree murder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands
ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Kevin Hart During ‘Reality Check’ Tour Stop In Minnesota
Duluth Pack will gift comedian Kevin Hart some high-quality Duluth-made gear to the highly popular entertainer during his 'Reality Check' tour stop in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift Kevin Hart some gear before his show.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911
A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a St. Paul home, with authorities alerted by a 911 call from a child. Officers were called at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue East, with the child reporting that the pair had been shot and killed inside the home.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Here's what you need to know for the Minnesota State Fair
The gates are now open, and here's everything you need to know for your trip to the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Are you ready to ride the Ferris wheel, eat a Pronto Pup and drink all the fresh, cold milk you can handle? The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing, and here's everything you need to know about the food, music and fun you can experience with thousands of other Minnesotans.
Family separations still haunting Afghan families in Minnesota one year later
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — After seeing the outpouring of support for Afghanistan refugees in Minnesota, Masihullah Sahil says the last year has made him proud to be a Minnesotan. "Minnesotans came out, regardless of color, race, religion and did things way more than we could ever imagine," Sahil said....
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Why is the Dirt in This Minnesota Creek Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon
A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead
A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m. Traffic was stopped in the right...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0