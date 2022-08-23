Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Extensive Training Prepared Dallas Swift Water Rescue Teams for Record Rainfall
During this week’s record-breaking rainfall, first responders and swift water rescue teams rose to the occasion. It was more rain at one time than most people in North Texas hoped for. Within just a few hours it came down fast and heavy, with floodwaters surrounding people in desperate situations.
klif.com
Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area
Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
Cars stranded on Dallas interstate during flash flooding
DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL VIA: Storyful) — As rain continues to fall in Texas the Metroplex is facing some difficulty after areas received more than 12 inches of rain. Drivers had to be rescued from their cars after flash flooding hit Interstates 30 and 45 in Dallas, Texas, in the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, […]
insideedition.com
Texas Woman Loses Nearly Everything After Heavy Rain Floods Her Apartment
A Texas woman lost almost everything after heavy rain flooded her new apartment. Brittany Taylor's beautiful new loft apartment in downtown Dallas started to fill up with water due to a torrential downpour. As the water poured in, she documented every second of the disaster. Precious family photos, her laptop computer and her belongings she had not yet unpacked were all ruined. Taylor also found her car floating down the street.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of North Texas
Heavy rain in North Texas brought flooding to the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Monday morning, NBC 5 reported.
Dozens of high-water rescues are underway as the drought-parched Dallas area gets a summer's worth of rain in a day
Dozens of high-water rescues were underway Monday -- amid more than 450 such pleas since the prior night -- as greater Dallas faces the threat of more flooding caused by sudden, climate crisis-fueled storms that have stunned parts of Texas afflicted by "flash drought."
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
dmagazine.com
Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster
Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
