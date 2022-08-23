Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Bus companies prepare for the new school year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
Fox11online.com
Shawano superintendent, several school board members resign
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She's the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. "It'll be a good change. it'll move the district in the right direction, and I'm very respectful of...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Drop in Enrollment: Wisconsin schools struggle to recover from pandemic even as COVID-19 cases decline
The COVID-19 pandemic hit public and charter schools hard. And though life in classrooms appears to have returned to normal, data released recently by the Wisconsin Policy Forum reveals schools are struggling to make up for declines in enrollment and graduation rates. That drop has been especially sharp for students...
Fox11online.com
Appleton schools to have two referendums in November, larger one for $129.8 million
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Voters in the Appleton school district will have two referendum questions on their ballots this November. The district will ask voters to approve $129.8 million for a new elementary school, additions to the high schools, science and math additions to the middle schools and updates to the elementary school buildings.
Fox11online.com
Back-to-School Store setting up Brown County students for success
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Back-to-school shopping is a big expense for some families in the Brown County area. The Service League of Green Bay recognizes that struggle. The group puts on a Back-to-School Store every August for students in need of basic supplies. Over 1,500 children in grades K-5 are...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Indian School District looks for ways to fight chronic absenteeism
KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is looking for ways to fight chronic absenteeism in the student population. It's an issue the district has been looking at for years but was highlighted further during the pandemic. Wednesday evening allowed parents the chance to listen to officials on why...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
spectrumnews1.com
Universal free school lunch program expires; Wisconsin students have to qualify again
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, many families will have to pay for their students’ school lunches again. Throughout the pandemic, schools were able to extend free breakfast and lunch to all students using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Now, that part of the plan has expired.
Fox11online.com
WPS and We Energies award $150,000 to public safety agencies across Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies are teaming up to support public safety agencies across Wisconsin, including several northeast Wisconsin agencies. The companies' charitable foundations are awarding $150,000 to over 75 agencies as part of their Rewarding Responders Grant program. Two departments in our area attended the unveiling...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
In-Depth: Federal student loan forgiveness and its impact on Wisconsin
692,000 Wisconsinites have federal student loans to the tune of $21 billion. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers in Wisconsin is $17,323 according to researchers at UW-Madison.
wtaq.com
Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College welcomes new students as student loan forgiveness remains hot topic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Thursday was move-in day at St. Norbert College. First-year students took over campus with moving boxes throughout the day. The big move in comes one day after President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan. "It's exciting to see all new people and see the...
New playground opens in Fond du Lac
A new obstacle course playground opened at Pier Elementary School in Fond du Lac. The new playground features an obstacle course.
Fox11online.com
COVID case average increases in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked up in the latest report from the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average increased to 1,482, with 1,799 new cases being reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity, however, fell to 13%, its lowest level since July 6. The seven-day...
wtmj.com
Student loan relief: What it means for Wisconsinites
MILWAUKEE – The White House announced a plan on Wednesday which would cancel student loan debt of up to $10,000 for people making less than $125,000 per year. That amount would double to $20,000 for students who received their student loans through Pell Grants. Dr. Nick Hillman is a...
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
oshkoshexaminer.com
100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company
Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
