Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Bus companies prepare for the new school year

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Shawano superintendent, several school board members resign

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She's the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. "It'll be a good change. it'll move the district in the right direction, and I'm very respectful of...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Back-to-School Store setting up Brown County students for success

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Back-to-school shopping is a big expense for some families in the Brown County area. The Service League of Green Bay recognizes that struggle. The group puts on a Back-to-School Store every August for students in need of basic supplies. Over 1,500 children in grades K-5 are...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee Indian School District looks for ways to fight chronic absenteeism

KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is looking for ways to fight chronic absenteeism in the student population. It's an issue the district has been looking at for years but was highlighted further during the pandemic. Wednesday evening allowed parents the chance to listen to officials on why...
KESHENA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

WPS and We Energies award $150,000 to public safety agencies across Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies are teaming up to support public safety agencies across Wisconsin, including several northeast Wisconsin agencies. The companies' charitable foundations are awarding $150,000 to over 75 agencies as part of their Rewarding Responders Grant program. Two departments in our area attended the unveiling...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
wtaq.com

Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COVID case average increases in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked up in the latest report from the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average increased to 1,482, with 1,799 new cases being reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity, however, fell to 13%, its lowest level since July 6. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Student loan relief: What it means for Wisconsinites

MILWAUKEE – The White House announced a plan on Wednesday which would cancel student loan debt of up to $10,000 for people making less than $125,000 per year. That amount would double to $20,000 for students who received their student loans through Pell Grants. Dr. Nick Hillman is a...
WISCONSIN STATE
oshkoshexaminer.com

100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company

Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
OSHKOSH, WI

