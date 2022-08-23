Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Diamondbacks fans have Torey Lovullo's back after MLB managers on hot seat report
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was recently included in a list of MLB managers "who might be the next to go" while some MLB writers included him in their "MLB managers on the hot seat" lists. Fans of Arizona's MLB team weren't having it. They came to the Diamondbacks manager's...
numberfire.com
Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series
Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Freddie Freeman Surprises Students
Freddie Freeman hasn’t been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for even a year yet, but he is already familiar with Southern California after growing up in the area, which made him a perfect representative for the organization in their 18th annual Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour. Freeman...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 1