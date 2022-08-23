ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs.
DENVER, CO
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

