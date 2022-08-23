The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO