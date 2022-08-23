ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Downtown Morehead now on National Register of Historic Places

By Georgiaree Godfrey
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxSpD_0hRKGQIf00

MOREHEAD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky ranks No. 5 in the nation for the number of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places .

Recently a new site was added in Rowan County, adding to the more than 4000 districts and structures already listed.

Fifty-three structures in the downtown district of Morehead are now on the registry.

The nomination was authored by Tony Pence, the director of Downtown Morehead Inc. Pence said the city’s history motivated him to find ways to preserve and repurpose notable buildings.

Pence said, “On the very spot we’re sitting here in 1884 a feud began, the Tolliver-Martin feud kicked off after an election here and it was one of the famous Kentucky blood feuds.”

Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer

For the past decade, Pence has been working to preserve the past of the area.

He explained, “A lot of the buildings that are very old here in town, have been lost to fire, they’ve been torn down. We tried to trace down the original downtown commercial district. we followed along 3 paths; how was the community developed, Transportation was a big thing then and also education was big here in Morehead.”

The effort has gotten national attention. The National Parks Service recently listed Morehead’s Downtown District on its National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Heritage Council also played a role in helping the district be nominated.

Craig Potts, the council’s executive director, added, “The first thing it does, is it is honorary. It is that stamp of approval and there is a lot of pride that comes with being listed on the national register.”

The designation also opens the door for more development by offering incentives to building owners to fix up and repurpose buildings no longer in use but hold historical significance.

Pence continued, “You can get 30-40% of your investment back. These buildings require a lot of renovation and hundreds of thousands of investments, and we are you are talking about that kind of money 30% of a million dollars is a big chunk of change.”

Several of the buildings included in this downtown district date back to the late 1800s.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Morehead, KY
Education
City
Morehead, KY
City
Webster, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Morehead Inc#Pence#Transportation
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
multihousingnews.com

West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community

This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd inmate walks away from work detail

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work-release detail this morning. The Floyd County Detention Center confirmed that Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday, while he was part of a work detail at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.”. According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge. Police say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning. (Story continues below) The indictment says Hunter unlawfully...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy