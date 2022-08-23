Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
newcanaanite.com
Selectmen Approve Contract with Local Company for Sidewalk Repair Downtown
Town officials on Tuesday approved a contract with a New Canaan-based company for various repairs to sidewalks in the downtown. Historically, the town has spent $10,000 to $20,000 for the miscellaneous repairs where the sidewalk is dipping or falling below the curb line, Public Works Director Tiger Mann told the Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting.
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich selectmen look to other municipalities for guidance on a panhandling ordinance
GREENWICH — As it looks to possibly create a new rule curtailing panhandling on local streets and highway ramps in Greenwich, the Board of Selectmen plans to review ordinances from other municipalities. At its meeting Thursday, the town lawmakers continued their review on the issue of street solicitations, which...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Town Hall
New Canaan has had several town halls since it was founded 221 years ago. The current Town Hall is actually the fourth, but only the second one built especially for that purpose. Although New Canaan was incorporated as a town in 1801, the first town hall was not built until...
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
greenwichfreepress.com
Panhandling in Greenwich is Lucrative; Assistance from Greenwich Human Services Is Declined
At Thursday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, there was a discussion about recent complaints from residents about panhandlers by Exit 5 in Riverside, Exit 2 in Byram and Exit 3 in downtown. “Some are passive, just standing there with their hands out, or cups out. Others are more aggressive in...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue sewer main construction work makes it way toward West Putnam Avenue
GREENWICH — Work on the sanitary sewer main is moving its way up Greenwich Avenue, with work underway on the sixth of seven work zones, according to a statement from First Selectman Fred Camillo and the town website. The work zone runs from 86 to 120 Greenwich Ave., or...
Register Citizen
Stamford reps, mayor clash over plan to make community center — Glenbrook’s ‘soul’ — into affordable housing
STAMFORD — Dreams for a community center of days past clashed with plans for more income-restricted housing before a Board of Representatives panel Tuesday night, putting an obstacle before the city’s push to redevelop the old Glenbrook Community Center. The Legislative and Rules Committee voted 4-3 in opposition...
Butchered Ram Found Near River In Easton
A butchered sheep was found near a river near a candle and white powder in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Easton on Sunday, Aug. 21 when a hiker found the dead sheep near the Mill River at South Park Avenue and Buck Hill Road. When officers arrived, they...
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Plan for Affordable Housing Hits a Snag
A proposal to convert an aging community center into an affordable housing complex has hit another snag in Stamford. It’s happening despite a push from Hartford to create more housing in Connecticut, and a push from Mayor Caroline Simmons to create more of it in Stamford. City representatives and...
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull public works director is 2023 Barnum Festival ringmaster
TRUMBULL — George Estrada has had a lifelong love affair with the Barnum Festival. Estrada, Trumbull’s public works director, said he grew up on North Avenue in Bridgeport and used to camp out on the street as a kid to watch the festival’s annual parade. As an adult, Estrada has been volunteering with the festival since 1992.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 1:31 p.m. last Saturday received a complaint of $855 in baseball equipment stolen from a dugout at Mead Park. New Canaan Public Schools is hiring substitute teachers at an increased rate of $125 per day. Details here. ***. New Canaan and its recent 8-30g affordable housing...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Aspetuck Land Trust buys 7.8-acre parcel in Monroe for $20K
The Westport-headquartered Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) has acquired 7.8 acres of open space at 38 Guinea Road in Monroe. According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the ALT purchased the property from the Boy Scouts of America’s Connecticut Yankee Council for $20,000. The property – which includes glacial features, a pond, streams and wetlands – is the ALT’s first acquisition since it merged last year with the Monroe Land Trust.
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
heystamford.com
Celebrate the Stamford Harbor at Soundwaters HarborFest 22
SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others
There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
Comments / 0