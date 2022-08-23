Canelo Alvarez is cognizant that his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 wasn’t so bad after all. The undisputed super middleweight champion tasted defeat for the second time in his career most recently in May when he stepped up to light heavyweight to challenge Dmitry Bivol, and ahead of his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17, Alvarez reflected on his first blemish as a professional, and how it has shaped his perception on his life and career ever since.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO