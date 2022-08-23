Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Wilder Backs Tyson Fury: I Think He Will Be Too Big For Usyk
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed showdown. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he suffered an eleventh-round knockout loss in his trilogy fight with Fury, who retained the WBC world title.
Boxing Scene
Barry Hearn On Usyk-Joshua: If We Had Won On Points I Would’ve Felt As Though We Stole Something
Not even Barry Hearn believes his star charge Anthony Joshua did quite enough to beat Oleksandr Uysk. The founder and president of Matchroom Sport, Hearn offered an honest assessment of Joshua’s performance against Ukraine’s Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch last Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, with Usyk winning a split decision.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis' Trainer on Fighting Ryan Garcia, Lomachenko: "It's Gonna Happen!"
For the better part of the past half-decade, Gervonta “Tank” Davis has become one of boxing’s premier attractions. However, with his ever-growing spotlight, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has also become a wanted man. Although Davis has done his best to ignore the perpetual and audacious callouts, in...
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room
Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
Boxing Scene
Benn on Eubank Negotiations: His Ego Kept Getting In The Way
Conor Benn wasn’t about to drive a hard bargain for an opportunity that could very well catapult him to new heights in the British boxing scene. The rising, hard-charging welterweight contender said his negotiations with middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. were drawn out primarily because of Eubank’s myriad demands. In the end, a deal was made and announced last week. The British compatriots will face each other Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London in a catchweight bout set at 157 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Pedraza: If I Beat Commey, It's Gonna Put Me Right There In Title Conversation Again At 140
Jose Pedraza didn’t hesitate to take another difficult fight after his points loss to Jose Ramirez five months ago. From Pedraza’s perspective, beating Richard Commey on Saturday night will move him into position to secure a 140-pound title shot, something that has eluded the two-division champion since he moved up from the lightweight division. Like Pedraza, Commey is a former 135-pound champion who wants to establish himself as a threat in his first fight at the 140-pound limit.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Want To Fight Shakur Stevenson, Try To Unify With Him
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Now that he has the requisite leverage, Hector Luis Garcia can confidently call out fellow world champions. In fact, the newly crowned WBA super featherweight champion believes he would give the other undefeated, left-handed champion in his division the toughest fight of his career. “I want...
Boxing Scene
Rolly Lambert Fogoum, the New WBA Asia King, Aiming For Global Dominance at Cruiserweight
Being the WBO African Champ as well as the newly crowned WBA Asian cruiserweight champion is not enough for big enough for power-puncher Rolly Lambert Fogoum (14-1-1, 12 KO's), the poet-boxer craves for more. Indeed, the multi-lingual fighter, fluent in Spanish, Bandjoun, French, Bamendjou and English, the Cameroon-native – now...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: If I Beat Mayweather, Perhaps Life Could've Gone Wrong - It Wasn't My Moment
Canelo Alvarez is cognizant that his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 wasn’t so bad after all. The undisputed super middleweight champion tasted defeat for the second time in his career most recently in May when he stepped up to light heavyweight to challenge Dmitry Bivol, and ahead of his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17, Alvarez reflected on his first blemish as a professional, and how it has shaped his perception on his life and career ever since.
Boxing Scene
Florian Marku Overcomes Knockdown, Wins Decision Over Miguel Parra
Albanian star Florian Marku climbed off the floor to earn a unanimous points decision over Miguel Parra in his homecoming fight in Tirana. Marku, who has been based in the UK throughout his professional career, has often said it was a dream of his to have a fight at home and they came out in their thousands to watch him at the Air Albania Stadium, the national football stadium.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Says He Is Aiming To Fight Twice Before The End Of The Year
Andy Ruiz wants to get back to having a busy boxing schedule. The former champion from California noted in a recent interview that he is at his best when he is active and insisted that he is looking to fight twice before the end of the year. Ruiz (34-2, 22...
Boxing Scene
Kenneth Sims Dominates, Stops Cristian Mino in Five Rounds
Kenneth Sims Jr. captured the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight championship with a dominant fifth round stoppage of Cristian Mino Sunday, August 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Headlining EntroBox: Championship Boxing presented by Bally Sports Network and the Bally App, Sims Jr. showed he was the superior boxer...
Boxing Scene
Team Dubois On Don King Lawsuit: We Have Settled, Will Be Paid In Full
Daniel Dubois is nearing a point where the only fighting he has to worry about will take place in the ring. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that significant progress has been made in settling an active lawsuit that the British heavyweight has filed against Don King Productions earlier this month. Dubois has yet to be paid in full for his fourth-round knockout of Trevor Bryan, which headlined a June 11 show promoted by DKP in Miami. However, recent dialogue between parties suggests the matter could be resolved in the coming days.
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Wants Teofimo Lopez Showdown Next
Alberto "La Avispa" Puello (21-0) made history Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. Puello captured the WBA super lightweight title with a split decision victory over Botirzhon Akhmedov (9-2). The final scores were 117-111 in favor of Puello on two scorecards which overruled the 115-113 score in favor of Akhmedov. With...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: I'm Ready To Take Everything That Dmitry Bivol Has!
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez landed the fight he always wanted from the moment he arrived at light heavyweight. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, a deal was reached at the eleventh hour for Mexico’s Ramirez to move forward with his owed mandatory title challenge of WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol, just in time to avoid a purse bid hearing. The bout will take place November 5 at a site to be determined in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan, Yves Ulysse Jr, Steve Claggett Return on October 27
Boxers Alexandre Gaumont (4-0, 2 KOs) and Harley-David O’Reilly (in his pro debut) will have the opportunity to shine on home turf when Eye of the Tiger returns to Gatineau on Thursday, October 27 at the spectacular Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy. “Our events have enjoyed resounding success...
Boxing Scene
WBA Permits Leo Santa Cruz, Leigh Wood To Enter Separate Featherweight Title Fights
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood are set to fight this fall. Just not against each other. The two claimants to the WBA featherweight title were instead granted permission to enter separate fights, with each of their belts at stake. As announced by Matchroom Boxing, Wood will defend his secondary WBA featherweight title against streaking contender Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara on September 24 in his hometown of Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Unsure If He'll Ever Be The Same Fighter Following Shoulder Surgery
Gary Russell Jr. was all smiles as he strolled to the ring on January 22nd, earlier this year. Standing across from the Maryland native at the Borgata, Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, was the then-undefeated and unheralded, Mark Magsayo. With Russell seemingly banking the first three rounds, his attempt...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete Open To Shakur Stevenson Clash, Views Oscar Valdez As The More Intriguing Option
Since turning pro in 2012, Emanuel Navarrete has scoffed at the notion of resting his body, despite the number of wars he’s endured in the ring. In most cases, although up-and-coming fighters walk through the ropes frequently, once they’ve established themselves, their once arduous and consistent schedule begins to wane.
