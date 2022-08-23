Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, state and city leaders announced a new project that will soon be underway in the Hub City. The multi-phased $2.6 million improvements for the Midtown area will begin in early September and will include a water and sewer project, increased stormwater capacity and new sidewalks.
WDAM-TV
Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe. “Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg program to be aimed at lead-based paint identification, removal, reduction
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be offering training programs to synch with its recently announced LeadSAFE Hattiesburg initiative that is aimed at the identification and reduction of lead-based paint. LeadSAFE Hattiesburg aims to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards. Lead-based paint was an industry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an opportunity for some low-income Hattiesburg residents to potentially start their own businesses. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year. Now, the city’s Community...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Co. school board member won’t seek re-election, filing deadline Sept. 9
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Voters in George County’s second district will elect a new school board representative in November. School board member Jake Green will finish out the current term but not seek re-election, citing health issues and scheduling conflicts. He was first appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board in July […]
WDAM-TV
The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
Hattiesburg neighbors want fix to flood issues
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Poor drainage in Hattiesburg left plenty of standing water along roadways following Wednesday’s storm. A day after heavy rainfall in Hattiesburg, people said their area floods every time it rains. “I’ve been at this property here for the past six years, and every time it rains, it floods like this. It […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has been served by SkyWest Airlines for the past eight years. Hattiesburg-Laurel Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday he expects that relationship to continue “for the foreseeable future.”. SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, serves the Pine Belt with twice-daily...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. 10pm Headlines 8/24. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye...
WDAM-TV
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
North Forrest students publish a poetry book, ‘Exceptional Dad’. North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Southern Miss scholarship program received a...
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Laurel gets four electric vehicle chargers
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel is making it easier for electric vehicle drivers to get around town with the addition of four EV chargers. Laurel partnered with Mississippi Power to install the two charging pedestals near the Rusty Chandelier in the city’s downtown area. City officials said the chargers are convenient for […]
WDAM-TV
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet School profile
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster. According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. The City of Petal is still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s heavy rain. Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend.
WAPT
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Comments / 0