Here's why Morris the cat was found in Denver
The Granby Police Department says a cat that was taken from a parking lot last week has been found.
Cat returned after being taken from Colorado Ace Hardware store
GRANBY, Colo. — UPDATE: The Granby Police Department (GPD) said Tuesday afternoon that Morris the cat has been found safe. GPD said the people who picked him up assumed he was a stray and took him in. Police picked him up in Denver Tuesday and he's being returned to his owners at Country Ace Hardware in Granby.
Beloved cat 'Morris' stolen from mountain town hardware store in Colorado
Officials from the Granby Police Department need help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a cat from the Country Ace Hardware store in Granby. On August 19, at about 11 AM, suspects were seen putting Morris, the store's beloved orange cat, into their car and driving away. The incident was caught on a security camera.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
Body found in Northglenn reservoir
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
Arapahoe County adds school resource therapy dog
LITTLETON, Colo. — The kids at Gaskill Elementary will quickly learn some of the biggest life lessons may not come from a teacher when they see Deputy John Gray and his K-9 partner Rex roaming the school halls. "Yes, I feel very much like a celebrity manager," Gray said...
The Restaurant Famous for Its ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard is Opening a Lakewood Location
Culver’s fast food restaurant is coming to South Wadsworth Way later this year (or early next)
5 homeless after driver plows into Autumn Lake Apartments in Loveland
Five residents have been left homeless after a vehicle crashed into a Loveland apartment complex. It happened Friday night. Police said the driver, a 60-year-old man, plowed into the Autumn Lake Apartments on the 600 block of East 23rd Street, causing the two-story building to collapse. The driver claimed his brakes failed as he pulled into a parking spot, but police couldn’t substantiate that claim, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The driver was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving causing injury. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
With new camping ban, Loveland proposes new shelter site
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city. In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.
Target store damaged in Colorado wildfire sets reopening date
SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Target store that was damaged in the Marshall Fire is reopening Tuesday, Aug. 30, Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced. The building suffered fire damage on its roof, as seen from Sky9 in the days after the fire. Heat from the roof fire activated the fire sprinklers and, due to a malfunction, continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the store, according to Folsom.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
What Do Denver Homeowners Need to Know About Lawn Beautification?
Creating an appealing outdoor area is an effective way of beautifying your home. Doing so can make your property more comfortable to live in and add value. Notably, landscaping can increase a home’s resale value by 14%. Undertaking lawn beautification is an effective way of improving your outdoor space. Here is what you need to know about lawn beautification as a Denver resident.
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
Drought stress could be killing your trees - here are ways to save them
DENVER — No, it's not fall. If the leaves on your trees are turning brown, that's drought stress. Take action now or you run the risk of losing them this winter. Trees have two kinds of roots - anchor and feeder. The anchor roots are generally right below the...
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival
In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
Comments / 1