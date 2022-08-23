ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Cat returned after being taken from Colorado Ace Hardware store

GRANBY, Colo. — UPDATE: The Granby Police Department (GPD) said Tuesday afternoon that Morris the cat has been found safe. GPD said the people who picked him up assumed he was a stray and took him in. Police picked him up in Denver Tuesday and he's being returned to his owners at Country Ace Hardware in Granby.
GRANBY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Beloved cat 'Morris' stolen from mountain town hardware store in Colorado

Officials from the Granby Police Department need help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a cat from the Country Ace Hardware store in Granby. On August 19, at about 11 AM, suspects were seen putting Morris, the store's beloved orange cat, into their car and driving away. The incident was caught on a security camera.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Granby, CO
Pets & Animals
Granby, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

Body found in Northglenn reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Hardware Store#Security Camera#Country Ace Hardware
9NEWS

Arapahoe County adds school resource therapy dog

LITTLETON, Colo. — The kids at Gaskill Elementary will quickly learn some of the biggest life lessons may not come from a teacher when they see Deputy John Gray and his K-9 partner Rex roaming the school halls. "Yes, I feel very much like a celebrity manager," Gray said...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

5 homeless after driver plows into Autumn Lake Apartments in Loveland

Five residents have been left homeless after a vehicle crashed into a Loveland apartment complex. It happened Friday night. Police said the driver, a 60-year-old man, plowed into the Autumn Lake Apartments on the 600 block of East 23rd Street, causing the two-story building to collapse. The driver claimed his brakes failed as he pulled into a parking spot, but police couldn’t substantiate that claim, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The driver was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving causing injury. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
9NEWS

With new camping ban, Loveland proposes new shelter site

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city. In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
9NEWS

Target store damaged in Colorado wildfire sets reopening date

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Target store that was damaged in the Marshall Fire is reopening Tuesday, Aug. 30, Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced. The building suffered fire damage on its roof, as seen from Sky9 in the days after the fire. Heat from the roof fire activated the fire sprinklers and, due to a malfunction, continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the store, according to Folsom.
SUPERIOR, CO
indenvertimes.com

What Do Denver Homeowners Need to Know About Lawn Beautification?

Creating an appealing outdoor area is an effective way of beautifying your home. Doing so can make your property more comfortable to live in and add value. Notably, landscaping can increase a home’s resale value by 14%. Undertaking lawn beautification is an effective way of improving your outdoor space. Here is what you need to know about lawn beautification as a Denver resident.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?

If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
Boulder Clarion

Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival

In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
LAFAYETTE, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy