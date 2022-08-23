ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTxUn_0hRKFGgQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives.

The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any incidents.

Other law enforcement agencies in Tennessee have issued warnings about drug residue being left on items.

Tennessee sheriff warns about picking folded bills

In July, a Nashville woman was rushed to the hospital after she picked a dollar bill off the ground at a Mcdonald’s and passed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gwhv_0hRKFGgQ00

The woman said it was only a matter of minutes before she began having trouble breathing. Her husband said his lips also started feeling numb.

Renee Parson’s symptoms lasted about four hours. Doctors called it an accidental overdose.

Nashville woman thought she was dying after picking up $1 bill

The family says the toxicology report doesn’t test for synthetic drugs, but they feel confident fentanyl or a similar drug was on the money.

A woman in Houston, Texas, is also getting lots of national attention after she claimed a napkin left on her car was laced with something that made her sick.

Memphis police have not released any more details about what might have happened in Memphis. If you have any information that can help investigators call (901)-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 12

Related
WREG

Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Vehicles#Tennessee#Drugs#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Pair found taking parts from stolen cars: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with violating “chop shop” laws after police say they were caught taking parts off of stolen cars. According to Memphis Police, officers went to a home on North Evergreen Street near Hunter Avenue Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. Memphis Police say officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Firefighter injured in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wolfchase shooting suspects captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested two people they say opened fire at Wolfchase Mall last week. Joshua Smith and ben Winston will appear before a Shelby County Judge later this morning. The victim told investigators the two are brothers and that he used to be friends with Smith. He says the pair confronted him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sam Cooper crash kills one person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three charged in carjacking at Park Avenue Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are charged along with a 26-year-old man in a carjacking at a Walgreens at Park Avenue and Highland Street. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when a woman was approached by two males armed with handguns. They demanded her 2017 Chevy Cruze and drove […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, 2 detained in Southwind area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive around 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later treated and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last suspect who was accused of shooting at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month. Prentis Frison, 21, was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wooddale middle student dead after getting hit by truck in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old Wooddale Middle school student died after getting hit by a car while leaving school in Southeast Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash at Winchester and Castleman at 3:35 p.m. Police said a white truck struck the child. The driver who stayed on the scene was later detained. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More than $160K in drugs found at Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made a drug bust worth more than $160,000 in Whitehaven earlier this month. Anthony Shaw, Jalen Sanders, and Danielle Robinson have all been charged with drug possession. Shaw and Sanders also face gun charges. Officers located the three at a home on the 1300 block of Eason Avenue in Whitehaven […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy