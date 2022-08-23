Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
Neshoba Democrat
Pair charged with distribution
A Neshoba County man and Meridian woman were arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute after they were found with crystal meth, hydrocodone and marijuana in a traffic stop in the North Bend Community over the weekend. Rodney Eric Copeland, 34, 10660 Road 2826, was arrested...
Neshoba Democrat
Man arrested with cocaine, ecstasy
A Carthage man accused of having cocaine and ecstasy in his possession at Philadelphia motel was arrested late Saturday night. The man, Eric Matlock, 35, of 295 Walnut Road, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court.
WAPT
Authorities find Rankin County escaped inmate hiding in dumpster
PEARL, Miss. — An escaped inmate in Rankin County was found only miles away from where authorities said he broke out of prison. It was months before the convict was scheduled to be released. The Mississippi State Department of Transportation said Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional...
Madison County Journal
Ridgeland standoff ends with arrest
RIDGELAND — A man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement last week on Nolan Circle, the authorities said. The man, Martin Andrew Allen, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and animal cruelty. Patrol Commander Eddy Addison said Allen remains in the Madison County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Neshoba Democrat
Officials investigate death of inmate
The inmate who died in the county jail on Sunday has been identified as Newton County man in on drug charges, the authoritie said. The man, Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road in Union, was arrested on a bench warrant in March and had been in custody for 36 days, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
breezynews.com
Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night. 12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
Man arrested after chase with help of Richland K9
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a police chase in Richland on Friday, August 19. Officials with the Richland Police Department said an officer spotted a stolen Jeep grand Cherokee around 7:45 p.m. on Cleary Road near Old Highway 49. They said the driver sped off and a chase began. At Pearson […]
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
WTOK-TV
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Patrol Division has arrested a commercial burglary suspect. MPD said it took Poncy Davis into custody through an active felony warrant. He was wanted in connection to the burglary that happened at A & B Electric back in July. Davis’ bond was...
Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Dept. and Highway Patrol brace for more drunk drivers leading up to Labor Day
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are among the local law enforcement agencies taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative. Running from August 17 to September 5, the annual campaign gives law enforcement the money to put...
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
