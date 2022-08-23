ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Shaped Balloons a first for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

HOT SPRINGS – The month of August is a busy time in Fall River County, which began with the 110th annual county fair in Edgemont earlier this month and will conclude with the 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hot Springs this weekend on August 26-28. The Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce puts on the balloon festival each year, and Executive Director Olivia Mears is confident that the 2022 festival will be one to remember.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
DEADWOOD, SD
#Central States Fair#German
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder removes urgent water restrictions

The repairs for the water disruption from Rapid City have been completed, and residents and account holders are now allowed to begin watering lawns, wash cars and run swimming pool make-up water. Box Elder officials say that routine or seasonal water restrictions will remain in place from April 1 through...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
RAPID CITY, SD

