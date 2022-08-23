Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Green Thumbs for a Little Green: Horticulture takes the stage at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Among the food vendors and farm animals at the Central States Fair, horticulture also has a moment in the spotlight every year. From flowers to produce, participants submit their best crops and plants annually. Winners do receive some green for their green thumb, and even...
newscenter1.tv
Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
newscenter1.tv
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
frcheraldstar.com
Shaped Balloons a first for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
HOT SPRINGS – The month of August is a busy time in Fall River County, which began with the 110th annual county fair in Edgemont earlier this month and will conclude with the 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hot Springs this weekend on August 26-28. The Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce puts on the balloon festival each year, and Executive Director Olivia Mears is confident that the 2022 festival will be one to remember.
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
newscenter1.tv
Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
newscenter1.tv
Back to school is right around the corner for RCAS; Four things parents need to know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As parents and students are gearing up for the school year to begin, there are many “things” to not forget. Here are some suggestions to get you and your student ready for the first day, which falls on August 30th. Four Things Parents...
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder removes urgent water restrictions
The repairs for the water disruption from Rapid City have been completed, and residents and account holders are now allowed to begin watering lawns, wash cars and run swimming pool make-up water. Box Elder officials say that routine or seasonal water restrictions will remain in place from April 1 through...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools announce changes in bus routes ahead of upcoming school year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, five schools within the Rapid City Area Schools system were impacted by long-term bus route cancellations due to multiple drivers leaving their positions for various reasons. The shortages are just a handful of many nationwide affecting schools and students. This year, officials hoped...
KEVN
Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars. Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun. All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.
newscenter1.tv
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument honors lost loved ones who served in the Armed Forces
STURGIS, S.D. — The official dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be held at Rally Point following the Community Appreciation Picnic. This is the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the state of South Dakota. “The dedication is to recognize this monument, which is basically...
Black Hills Pioneer
kotatv.com
String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence County sets number, price of 2023 liquor licenses
DEADWOOD — The state sets the fees and Lawrence County sets the number. The Lawrence County Commission approved a resolution establishing both for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses it will approve for selling liquor outside the municipalities in 2023.
