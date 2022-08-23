Read full article on original website
SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News
Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
5 college football coaches on the hot seat this season
College football coaches are either on the hot seat or in the good graces of their fan base and program
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
Dumb As a Doorknob? Herschel Walker Won’t Debate Georgia Senator on a Thursday Night, Thinks It Conflicts With Monday Night Football
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday. BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June....
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
Urban Meyer shares early thoughts on Ohio State-Notre Dame top-5 showdown in Week 1
Urban Meyer expects a great game in Columbus in Week 1. In a wide-ranging interview with Dan Dakich on Don’t At Me, Meyer was asked to share his thoughts on No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State. Dakich asked Meyer if he thinks the Irish can hang with the defending Rose Bowl champions.
Nick Saban and Alabama Agree to Eight-Year Deal
The Alabama Crimson Tide has signed Head Coach Nick Saban to an eight-year raise and extension worth a reported $93.6 million. This deal once again makes him the highest-paid college football coach and keeps him with the program through the year 2030. When the deal is averaged out he will make $11.2 million a year over the course of ten years. Saban is largely considered the best college football head coach currently and perhaps even all time. This deal came shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs signed Head Coach Kirby Smart to a new deal.
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit
In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate. Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in ...
College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
Alabama head coach Nick Saban gets new 8-year deal, now highest-paid NCAA football coach
After falling a couple of spots in recent years, iconic Alabama Crimson Tide headman Nick Saban is once again the
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star 2023 Iowa OL commit, pushes F-150 full of teammates for leg day workout
Kadyn Proctor is bringing some incredible strength to Iowa’s offensive line. The 5-star Hawkeyes pledge made 247Sports’ “freaks” list for the class of 2023. One of the reasons Proctoc qualifies as a “freak” is his leg day workout. As Andrew Ivins shared, Proctor likes to push an F-150 truck full of teammates.
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
ESPN releases 2022 preseason All-American team
With the 2022 college football season set to kick off in a matter of days, ESPN released its preseason All-American team. The group is packed full of well-known names ready to live up to their high expectations. Alabama leads all schools with four players on the team, while Clemson and...
