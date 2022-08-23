Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
pasadenanow.com
Eight Pasadena Parks Eyed as Locations for Community Composting Hubs
Pasadena’s Public Works Department has identified proposed locations for community composting hubs where residents would be able to drop off their vegetative food scraps to be turned into soil amendments or into biogas, which could ultimately be converted to electricity and vehicle fuel. The proposed parks identified are Brookside,...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Council Declines to Approve Healthy Streets L.A., Pushing It to 2024 Ballot
This morning, the L.A. City Council had a chance to approve the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative outright. Instead, the council chose to do what it generally does regarding bus, bike, and walk improvements: avoid taking action to actually commit to implementing street safety improvements. Healthy Streets L.A. would require the...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
City Council Votes to Adopt LAPD's Military Equipment Policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department's military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: LA receives $209 million in state funds for new permanent housing
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing in an effort to address the state's homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and city officials announced Wednesday. The city will convert seven sites into permanent housing and contribute an...
sb-american.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
A Bill To Create A New Affordable Housing Agency In LA Just Cleared A Major Hurdle In Sacramento
Backers say SB 679 would centralize affordable housing efforts across a divided region. Opponents say it could lead to higher taxes on homeowners.
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
South Pasadena News
Fired Public Works Director Files Lawsuit | South Pasadena
Former South Pasadena Public Works Director Shahid Abbas has filed a whistleblower claim against the city claiming he was fired late last year after a dispute over a stop sign. Abbas, now Transportation Director at the City of Glendale, Arizona, claims his termination was retaliation for resisting pressure from city leaders to support an all-way stop sign at Oak St. and Meridian Ave., something dozens of neighbors had been demanding for over twenty years. The lawsuit, filed June 10 in State Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, impugns the actions the current and former interim city managers, and a city council member.
Annette Ramirez Re-Appointed as Interim GM of LA Animal Services
Annette Ramirez will continue to serve as interim general manager of Los Angeles Animal Services after her re-appointment was confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council today.
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
nypressnews.com
Should vacant hotels in Los Angeles house the homeless? Voters will decide.
“It’s insane. It isn’t going to solve the problem,” says Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry & Commerce Association, which represents hotels and other businesses across the north of the city. He fears housing the homeless in hotels will put people off visiting Los Angeles. “I...
County Demands Investigation of OC’s New Green Power Agency, Under Threat of Withdrawing
Orange County supervisors are demanding an independent investigation of the county’s controversial new green power agency – with supervisors warning they’re ready to yank the county from the Orange County Power Authority if it doesn’t agree to the review. Supervisors – led by Katrina Foley, Lisa...
State bill to increase oil well abandonment funds for Long Beach is on its way to Newsom’s desk
The state will have to pay $976 million toward oil well abandonment in Long Beach, but its fund is currently capped at $300 million. The post State bill to increase oil well abandonment funds for Long Beach is on its way to Newsom’s desk appeared first on Long Beach Post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City of Long Beach Awarded $13.1 Million State Loan for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
LONG BEACH, CA – The City of Long Beach has been awarded a $13.1 million California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Cashflow Loan to provide additional funding for the Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program (LB-ERAP). The funds will be used to continue to provide rent and utility assistance to tenants and landlords who submitted complete applications on or before March 31, 2022.
sanfernandosun.com
Mitchell Calls for Relocation of Young Offenders From Sylmar Juvenile Hall to Probation Camp in Malibu
SYLMAR (CNS) – Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department this week to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a...
2urbangirls.com
LASD to conduct traffic safety operation in Commerce
COMMERCE, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies will conduct traffic operations Tuesday intended to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in Commerce. The sheriff’s department will have extra deputies patrolling for “the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk” in the Commerce area from 2 to 8 p.m., according to a department statement.
