Los Angeles, CA

PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Eight Pasadena Parks Eyed as Locations for Community Composting Hubs

Pasadena’s Public Works Department has identified proposed locations for community composting hubs where residents would be able to drop off their vegetative food scraps to be turned into soil amendments or into biogas, which could ultimately be converted to electricity and vehicle fuel. The proposed parks identified are Brookside,...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping

LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
sb-american.com

Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
Person
Paul Krekorian
scvnews.com

L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
South Pasadena News

Fired Public Works Director Files Lawsuit | South Pasadena

Former South Pasadena Public Works Director Shahid Abbas has filed a whistleblower claim against the city claiming he was fired late last year after a dispute over a stop sign. Abbas, now Transportation Director at the City of Glendale, Arizona, claims his termination was retaliation for resisting pressure from city leaders to support an all-way stop sign at Oak St. and Meridian Ave., something dozens of neighbors had been demanding for over twenty years. The lawsuit, filed June 10 in State Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, impugns the actions the current and former interim city managers, and a city council member.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City of Long Beach Awarded $13.1 Million State Loan for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

LONG BEACH, CA – The City of Long Beach has been awarded a $13.1 million California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Cashflow Loan to provide additional funding for the Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program (LB-ERAP). The funds will be used to continue to provide rent and utility assistance to tenants and landlords who submitted complete applications on or before March 31, 2022.
2urbangirls.com

LASD to conduct traffic safety operation in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies will conduct traffic operations Tuesday intended to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in Commerce. The sheriff’s department will have extra deputies patrolling for “the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk” in the Commerce area from 2 to 8 p.m., according to a department statement.
COMMERCE, CA

