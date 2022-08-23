Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are drawing a line in the sand. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both took to social media on Aug. 23 to condemn hateful comments being directed toward their children and those of their co-stars. As Garcelle put it in a tweet, "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it's not OK."

