How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Make Emotional Plea to Trolls Targeting Their Kids
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are drawing a line in the sand. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both took to social media on Aug. 23 to condemn hateful comments being directed toward their children and those of their co-stars. As Garcelle put it in a tweet, "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it's not OK."
Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About Halloween Ends
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown. The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that Halloween Ends—the final installation in the beloved slasher series—will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person
Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
William Jackson Harper Shares a Glimpse Into The Good Place Cast's Group Chat
Watch: Yes, William Jackson Harper WILL Go Shirtless in The Resort!. William Jackson Harper stills makes sure to visit The Good Place every now and then—and he's not the only one. The actor revealed as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 25, telling Justin Sylvester and guest...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks
Watch: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses. Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor. The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins
Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
See Kylie Jenner’s Reaction When Asked About Baby Boy’s New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner Reveals She Almost Had This "K" Name. This moniker is still a mystery—at least to most. Colt Paulsen, who co-hosts E! News' Kards Katch Up, was on the case when it came to learning the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy. So, he went right to the source.
RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax Speaks Out Against "Racist and Crude Comments"
Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax has an important message for internet trolls. Just one day after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star condemned those leaving hateful comments on her 14-year-old's social media accounts, Garcelle shared a powerful note from Jax himself. "I'd like...
You Have to See Nicole Kidman Show off Jacked Arms on This Bold Magazine Cover
Watch: Nicole Kidman Looks JACKED AS HELL on New Magazine Cover. Nicole Kidman is jacked at every age. The Big Little Lies alum, 55, showed off her ripped arms as the cover star for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which hails Nicole as the recipient of the "Perfect Icon Award."
Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back. "No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That...
Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Summer Reunion Photo
Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest" Kelly Ripa's home was a full nest this summer. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of her kids—or "chickens"—who reunited for a couple of weeks over the summer. The trio are seen with arms around each other and smiling bright for the camera. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."
How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills
Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors. Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people. In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.
Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton and More Celebrate Demi Lovato’s Birthday With Epic Party
Watch: Why Demi Lovato Adopted She/Her Pronouns Again. Dirty (and delicious) 30. Demi Lovato rang in her 30th birthday alongside her best friends, including Paris Hilton, and was surprised with an epic four-tiered birthday cake at the party. As seen in several Instagram Stories posted Aug. 23, Demi was presented...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Finally Did the Viral Relationship Quiz—and It’s a Must-See
Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their love to the test. The jOBS actor, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself and his wife participating in the viral relationship challenge, where they had to answer questions pertaining to their romance without seeing each other's responses.
