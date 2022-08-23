ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Make Emotional Plea to Trolls Targeting Their Kids

Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are drawing a line in the sand. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both took to social media on Aug. 23 to condemn hateful comments being directed toward their children and those of their co-stars. As Garcelle put it in a tweet, "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it's not OK."
Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About Halloween Ends

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown. The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that Halloween Ends—the final installation in the beloved slasher series—will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person

Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins

Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks

Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Summer Reunion Photo

Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest" Kelly Ripa's home was a full nest this summer. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of her kids—or "chickens"—who reunited for a couple of weeks over the summer. The trio are seen with arms around each other and smiling bright for the camera. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."
How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
