WIBW

Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn. Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Second ATM burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says

AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged […]
AUBURN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Teen faces attempted-murder charge in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Manhattan in June and July and have made an arrest. Junction City Police arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City on August 11, according to a statement from the Riley County Police Department. According to...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting

Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase

Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man charged with robbery in Douglas County after allegedly stealing a car at knifepoint

A Topeka man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a car from a Lawrence man at knifepoint. The man, Juan Marco Sanchez Sagarnaga, 18, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. The felony charge stems from an incident early Friday morning, according to charging documents.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to identify a motorcyclist clocked going faster than 100 mph and has reminded drivers to slow down and drive safely. The Lawrence Police Department says officers clocked the pictured motorcyclist driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday,...
WIBW

Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
TOPEKA, KS

