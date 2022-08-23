Read full article on original website
WIBW
Second person arrested in connection to Auburn ATM theft
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a second suspect for the August 11th early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn. Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka was arrested early Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue. Frink was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
WIBW
Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Second ATM burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged […]
WIBW
Osage Co. officials attempt to identify man connected to burglaries
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Osage Co. are attempting to identify a man who may be connected to recent burglaries. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, to ask the community for help to identify a resident. Officials said they would...
Teen faces attempted-murder charge in Manhattan
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Manhattan in June and July and have made an arrest. Junction City Police arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City on August 11, according to a statement from the Riley County Police Department. According to...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
WIBW
Woman behind bars after results of 2-year-old search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following the results of a search warrant conducted more than two years prior. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Stephanie Anne Graham, 44, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 22, following the results of a search warrant conducted in May 2020.
WIBW
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
1350kman.com
Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase
Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
WIBW
Texas man arrested for meth after deputies stop car with fraudulent plates
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man is behind bars in Jackson Co. after officials found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on a car with allegedly fraudulent plates. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28, of Dallas, was put behind bars after a traffic stop on Sunday evening, Aug. 21.
LJWORLD
Topeka man charged with robbery in Douglas County after allegedly stealing a car at knifepoint
A Topeka man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a car from a Lawrence man at knifepoint. The man, Juan Marco Sanchez Sagarnaga, 18, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. The felony charge stems from an incident early Friday morning, according to charging documents.
WIBW
LPD attempts to ID driver speeding 100+ mph on motorcycle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is attempting to identify a motorcyclist clocked going faster than 100 mph and has reminded drivers to slow down and drive safely. The Lawrence Police Department says officers clocked the pictured motorcyclist driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Wednesday,...
WIBW
Jury in Dana Chandler double-homicide retrial adjourns for the day late Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Closing arguments were finished and the jury began deliberations early Thursday afternoon in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. The jury asked Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios at 4:52 p.m. Thursday for permission to adjourn for the day. Rios...
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
