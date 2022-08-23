Read full article on original website
Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says
The interim CEO of the shuttered Callaway Community Hospital said the facility is in jeopardy of not opening by a Sept. 21 deadline. The post Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
Columbia Missourian
LaVerne Barnes Stocker, Aug. 22, 1935 — Aug. 22, 2022
Ora LaVerne Barnes Stocker, age 87, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1935, in Urbana, Missouri; a daughter of Ora Sharon and Hazel LaVern Lyon. She graduated from Sunnydale Academy in Centralia and became an LPN, then later...
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT asks for input on potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.
Columbia Missourian
U.S. 63 connector ramp in Jefferson City complete ahead of schedule
The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday. Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted....
939theeagle.com
New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening
Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts. Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gears up for another year, announces educational opportunity center
As Columbia College prepares to kick off the fall 2022 semester, it brings with it new administration and opportunities for students and the community alike. This fall, Columbia College Global, Columbia’s remote program, is welcoming new vice president Dr. Shadel Hamilton from St. Leo University in Florida. The global...
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Nine Columbia officers sworn in Monday make up largest graduating class in years
Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday. The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and...
Columbia Missourian
City to hold open house over traffic speeds for three Columbia streets
Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house informational meeting about a traffic calming project Sept. 15, according to a letter sent out to residents on Monday. The department identified Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive as streets with traffic operating at speeds higher than desirable.
abc17news.com
School safety investigation: Columbia, Blair Oaks and Eugene districts
COLUMBIA. Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Among them is Columbia Public Schools. The district had 18,527 students enrolled last school year attending classes in nearly 40 school buildings. CPS did not provide...
939theeagle.com
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Columbia Missourian
County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week
Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
Columbia Missourian
Likely shipwreck site found in Missouri River near Boonville
A routine workday on the Missouri River in June brought what may be a historic surprise to two local scientists. The employees for the Columbia Environmental Research Center and United States Army Corps of Engineers were using sonar when they made an unexpected discovery on the river bottom.
