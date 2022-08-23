ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

III Corps Deputy Commanding General promotes to two stars

By Allison Fox O'Connor
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jBR2_0hRKE3G100

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The III Corps Deputy Commanding General Christopher Beck promoted to the rank of major general today.

“This promotion is truly a product of countless soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and civilians that I’ve had the opportunity to work with over my career,” he said.

Beck has had an illustrious career in the United States Army and now works at III Corps on Fort Hood.

But today’s ceremony focused more on family.

“It was great to have my younger brother here and his family,” he told FOX 44 News. “Like I said in my speech, they have yet to come to a ceremony, yet to be able to come to a ceremony and to have them here was truly special.”

“And some of the colleagues that I had from different assignments over my career, they are truly friends. They’re really great folks that I’ve learned a lot from professionally and personally. And it was a great opportunity to see them again.”

Major General Robert Whittle Jr. conducted the ceremony. He is also Beck’s mentor and a friend to the Beck family.

He not only spoke about their time as friends and colleagues but touched on Beck’s achievements.

“Chris commanded Task Force Phoenix, and that was the first special troops battalion of the fourth infantry division,” Whittle said. “When Task Force Phoenix arrived there three of the five sub districts that Chris was responsible for were under the control of the Taliban. But when he left, they were under control of the afghan government.”

Beck says the Army is all about perspective and left this advice to soldiers and other officers.

“Biggest thing I tell folks is keep learning every day,” he said. “There’s always something to learn from all the different people you work with. You will learn something every day and don’t ever stop learning.”

“You’re not an expert on what you do. You have to learn from those around you. And it’s really a pleasure to lead different people because of the learning that I do. So I love talking to junior folks. I love giving them the opportunity. But yeah, I would. I’m a huge fan of learning, continuing to learn.”

Beck hopes to be at Fort Hood for two more years and ended by thanking his wife and sons for helping him in his journey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

HQDA finalizes convenience dining at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Headquarters of the Department of the U.S. Army’s Logistics Office has approved for the implementation of a new initiative to maximize the feeding of soldiers and to improve dining flexibility – with Fort Hood being one of the first to experience it.  U.S. Army Staff Sgt. ‘Tian Nevitt says these […]
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Keeping a watchful eye on Central Texas Skies

Watching a plane or helicopter over the skies of Central Texas may seem almost effortless to the untrained eye. However, most people don’t know about the intense coordination that air traffic controllers at Fort Hood do to orchestrate that dance in the sky. As the air traffic control chief...
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Beck
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Documents filed in streaming lawsuit with Texas cities

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More documents have been filed in the civil case involving 25 Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, suing three major streaming entertainment platforms over the payment of municipal franchise fees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo, along with other cities in Texas including Abilene, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Army#Taliban#Iii Corps#Fox 44 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she released a statement in the wake […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CW33

Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT professors granted FEMA funds to study disaster preparedness, refugees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that two professors have received federal funds for their research focused on understanding the needs of refugees, as well as the obstacles faced during emergencies in Texas, in order to propose solutions to help refugees be better prepared for disasters. The university said that the study […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy