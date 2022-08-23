ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peechez
3d ago

I speak the Lord's blessings and healing over you madam. may be He bestow understanding, grace and mercy to you...

Nicole Sharp Price
3d ago

My deepest heartfelt condolences 💐 to you. I couldn’t even imagine ❤️

CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman who battled COVID-19 in pregnancy faces long road back

ATLANTA - These days Sheenah Berry no longer has to speak in a whisper. "My voice is coming back," Berry says. "It's not as raspy, like before. Before, I could not talk for this long without having my oxygen." Berry spends most of her time and energy taking care of...
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta brewery gets tails wagging with puppy party

ATLANTA - There’s a nice, big dog-friendly patio at Atlanta’s Eventide Brewery, so it makes sense that the brewery would welcome National Dog Day with open arms…and paws!. Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing is hosting a party this Friday in honor of National Dog Day, using the event...
Atlas Obscura

Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell

In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
wabe.org

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Meet the woman who repeatedly risked her life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
