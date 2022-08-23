ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

randomlengthsnews.com

Public Health Notice: Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health environmental health division has provided notice that mobile food facility official inspection reports containing personal information of approximately 806 mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees were posted on the Environmental Health Division website. The mobile food facility...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Good news on COVID front

The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway

The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target

Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping

LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

