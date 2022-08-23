Read full article on original website
Public Health Notice: Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health environmental health division has provided notice that mobile food facility official inspection reports containing personal information of approximately 806 mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees were posted on the Environmental Health Division website. The mobile food facility...
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Good news on COVID front
The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Los Angeles is considering a new solution to its homelessness problem, and it has already become a contentious debate. In L.A. County, more than 60,000 people are homeless while more than 20,000 hotel rooms lie empty on the average night. Unite Here Local 11,...
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
A Bill To Create A New Affordable Housing Agency In LA Just Cleared A Major Hurdle In Sacramento
Backers say SB 679 would centralize affordable housing efforts across a divided region. Opponents say it could lead to higher taxes on homeowners.
California to distribute over $50 million in grants to support Education-to-Career pathway
The state of California announces its $54 million distribution in grants for the state's educational-to-professional process in three different regions. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom's office confirmed that the state would be focusing on the next generation of tax-paying workforce with this funding. Governor Newsom said that somewhere around $18 million...
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target
Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Homeless Crisis: LA receives $209 million in state funds for new permanent housing
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing in an effort to address the state's homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and city officials announced Wednesday. The city will convert seven sites into permanent housing and contribute an...
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness
New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LA City Council votes 10-3 to adopt LAPD’s military equipment policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The ordinance, which will be held over for a second vote next week, passed 10-3 on Tuesday...
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
