Contra Costa County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg

The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
PITTSBURG, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
sonomamag.com

New Gyro and Souvlaki Restaurant Opens in Santa Rosa

I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch

SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase

On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local

The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

