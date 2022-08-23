Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg
The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
pioneerpublishers.com
Are you ready for a disaster? Concord will host Emergency Preparedness Fair Sept. 1
CONCORD, CA (August 24, 2022) — Are you prepared for an earthquake or other natural disaster? The City of Concord is hosting an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Todos Santos Plaza. Stop by to pick up useful information and free giveaways from local emergency service organizations.
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
sonomamag.com
New Gyro and Souvlaki Restaurant Opens in Santa Rosa
I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
beyondthecreek.com
Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon
Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch
SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Nurses picket over payroll at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Hundreds of nurses say they are missing thousands of dollars from their paychecks dating back to July, and some say they have even missed an entire paycheck. This morning at 7 a.m., nurses will be picketing in front of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. This is a picket — not a […]
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Fogust is here with light rain in the Bay Area forecast later this week
There were reports of measurable, rain from 0.01 inch to 0.05 inch, across coastal locations in the Bay Area.
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
Maxim
Inside Wing & Barrel Ranch–A Private Hunting Club in the Heart of California Wine Country
The exclusive sporting club in Sonoma combines culinary and outdoor pursuits to perfection. The gentlemanly sporting life meets the world of fine food and wine on a thousand-acre retreat in Sonoma, California that is quickly going from best-kept secret to bona fide sensation. While Wing & Barrel Ranch was first...
