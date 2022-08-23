ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Starkville Daily News

Friday Night Under The Lights: Jackets meet the Falcons

The Yellow Jackets haven’t played a different team since the spring due to the fact that last week’s jamboree at Louisville was canceled thanks to weather. Columbus High School is the first team on the docket and the two teams will meet tonight to start the year. Jones...
Starkville Daily News

STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Brandi Herrington keeps Starkville strong

When Brandi Duncan Herrington originally moved to Starkville for college in 1999 with her new husband Josh, she didn’t anticipate the long-term effects she would have on the Starkville community. Since Herrington came to the city to attend Mississippi State University twenty-three years ago, she has become active in the community as a business owner, a nonprofit director, and an artist, all while caring for her family.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Davis ready to show skill for Bulldogs

Davis was set to go to Alabama out of high school in Memphis before needing two years of junior college at Copiah-Lincoln. Mississippi State was his landing spot after two strong years in Wesson and he had a productive first year with the Bulldogs. The offseason that Davis had showed...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville

On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
Starkville Daily News

Director of MSU Television Center speaks to Kiwanis Club of Starkville

On Tuesday, August 23, the Kiwanis Club of Starkville was visited by the Director of the MSU Television Center, David Garraway. In a multimedia presentation, including both pictures and clips from documentaries produced by MSU Films, Garraway led the club members through the history of the center since 2014, when he became director.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Starkville Daily News

Students and local businesses connect at Shades of Starkville

Monday, August 22, Mississippi State University hosted its annual Shades of Starkville event in the Colvard Student Union. This event is designed to connect students to both student activity organizations and local Starkville businesses, as many freshmen move to town for the first time. To read more, see the full...
Starkville Daily News

Lady Wolverines picks up road win over Lady Patriots

LOUISVILLE – The two teams have played the first two years of East Webster’s start and neither season saw a win for the Lady Wolverines. East Webster head coach Dallas McCracken challenged her team to come out on Tuesday at Winston Academy and play well early to give themselves a chance. The Lady Wolverines came through.
LOUISVILLE, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala

6:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Kosciusko Water & Light were called to Yorkshire Apartments when callers reported that a tree fell on the apartment building. 8:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

