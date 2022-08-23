Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi Top 10: Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside ready to lead No. 6 Starkville Yellow Jackets
The big question around Starkville this off-season has been whether or not the Yellow Jackets can take the next step after falling short in the 6A North Championship a year ago. The answer may take a couple of weeks to come into focus, but on paper, they are as good as anybody. The Yellow Jackets ...
Starkville Daily News
Friday Night Under The Lights: Jackets meet the Falcons
The Yellow Jackets haven’t played a different team since the spring due to the fact that last week’s jamboree at Louisville was canceled thanks to weather. Columbus High School is the first team on the docket and the two teams will meet tonight to start the year. Jones...
Starkville Daily News
Midnight Bizarre
On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m…
Starkville Daily News
Brandi Herrington keeps Starkville strong
When Brandi Duncan Herrington originally moved to Starkville for college in 1999 with her new husband Josh, she didn’t anticipate the long-term effects she would have on the Starkville community. Since Herrington came to the city to attend Mississippi State University twenty-three years ago, she has become active in the community as a business owner, a nonprofit director, and an artist, all while caring for her family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Mississippi State football
Having an experienced center is a weapon that every line coach in the country would take. Mi…
Starkville Daily News
Davis ready to show skill for Bulldogs
Davis was set to go to Alabama out of high school in Memphis before needing two years of junior college at Copiah-Lincoln. Mississippi State was his landing spot after two strong years in Wesson and he had a productive first year with the Bulldogs. The offseason that Davis had showed...
Starkville Daily News
The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville
On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville High School volleyball
The Lady Yellow Jackets could not sustain that momentum and lost the third set 25-13. They l…
Starkville Daily News
Director of MSU Television Center speaks to Kiwanis Club of Starkville
On Tuesday, August 23, the Kiwanis Club of Starkville was visited by the Director of the MSU Television Center, David Garraway. In a multimedia presentation, including both pictures and clips from documentaries produced by MSU Films, Garraway led the club members through the history of the center since 2014, when he became director.
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Starkville Daily News
Students and local businesses connect at Shades of Starkville
Monday, August 22, Mississippi State University hosted its annual Shades of Starkville event in the Colvard Student Union. This event is designed to connect students to both student activity organizations and local Starkville businesses, as many freshmen move to town for the first time. To read more, see the full...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Wolverines picks up road win over Lady Patriots
LOUISVILLE – The two teams have played the first two years of East Webster’s start and neither season saw a win for the Lady Wolverines. East Webster head coach Dallas McCracken challenged her team to come out on Tuesday at Winston Academy and play well early to give themselves a chance. The Lady Wolverines came through.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Dept. and Highway Patrol brace for more drunk drivers leading up to Labor Day
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are among the local law enforcement agencies taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative. Running from August 17 to September 5, the annual campaign gives law enforcement the money to put...
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
breezynews.com
Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala
6:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Kosciusko Water & Light were called to Yorkshire Apartments when callers reported that a tree fell on the apartment building. 8:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on...
Comments / 0